Pokimane vs Valkyrae: Who is the richer “Queen of Streaming” in 2023?

Imane “Pokimane” Anys and Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter are two of the biggest names in the female community. With millions of fans following their live streams on their respective platforms, both have earned the title “Queen.” However, aside from the fame, these female streamers managed to make millions, leaving their fans curious about who is richer.

Pokimane and Valkyrae tend to make similar kinds of content. They both livestream video games and interact with the chat. Furthermore, they make interactive vlogs and other videos for their YouTube channels. These streams and videos are the primary source of income for these two female streamers, but they also have other sources. So, let’s dive deeper to unravel them and find out who is doing better.

Pokimane’s net worth in 2023

Pokimane has an estimated net worth of $27 million. This 27-year-old has over 9.4 million followers on Twitch, making her the most-followed female streamer on the platform. According to Caknowledge, Poki has a monthly income of over $200,000 from streams despite Twitch’s controversial 50/50 revenue share system. But she might be on a 70/30 revenue share system, something only some Twitch partners have.

However, the Moroccan-Canadian streamer’s net worth isn’t just the result of her streams. She also has four YouTube channels with some of them having millions of subscribers. Additionally, she also sells merchandise and has sponsorship deals with big-name brands.

Valkyrae’s net worth in 2023

Valkyrae has an estimated net worth of $4 million. The 31-year-old started streaming on Twitch but later switched to YouTube. She made this major move because the red side offered a lucrative contract. She currently has over 3.99 million subscribers, making her one of the most-subscriber female YouTube streamers. Caknowledge reports that she earns $20,000 per month from the platform.

Like Pokimane, Valkyrae also didn’t build her net worth solely based on her live-streaming income. She also profits from various merchandise sales and brand deals. Moreover, the American is also the co-owner of the gaming organization, 100 Thieves.

Who is the richer streamer?

Pokimane is the richest streamer among the two, as she has $23 million more than Valkyrae’s net worth. Having started her streaming career earlier than Rae gave the 27-year-old a great advantage to mint more money. Moreover, the American streamer’s content is only limited to YouTube because of her exclusive contract, while Poki’s presence is there on both platforms.

Although the 31-year-old lost this battle to her friend and fellow streamer Pokimane, she is doing great in her career. Rae only rose to prominence in 2020, and she has already established herself as a successful streamer.