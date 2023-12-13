Sneako announces his return to Kanye West’s team, claims viral clip with Adin Ross helped him get back

Nico “Sneako” Kenn De Ballinthazy recently made one of his biggest announcements that he will be returning to Kanye West’s team for his 2024 unofficial presidential campaign. Kanye West made his initial United States Presidential Election Campaign announcement via his official Twitter page in July 2020. Thereafter, Sneako joined the team back in November 2022 only to get kicked out a while later.

However, there was a huge turn of events that left Sneako shocked. It was to everyone’s surprise that Kanye West had reached out to him personally after his event and reinvited the streamer onto the team. Likewise, Sneako officially announced the news during his latest Rumble livestream.

The controversial streamer made the announcement stating “I am back on the team, I am back working with Ye (Kanye West) finally, a little bit over a year now, I am excited to announce that I will be joining the team again in a couple of different capacities. It’s something I have wanted to do, it is genuinely something I want to do, there is no other job I am excited to take and I don’t even care how much money it is but I am back and I am excited.”

Sneako also talked about his past with Kanye and how the rapper had a change of mind. He stated, “A little bit over a year and I have talked about it before, I was fired last year I have been working in a couple of different capacities, organizing things, working on editing, working on things creatively, politically, …., there were created differences, got fired and it was really disappointing”. He further explained how a video clip featuring him and Adin Ross from Kanye West’s recent event was shared and seen by Kanye himself which became the sole reason for Sneako’s return.

The community had mixed responses to his announcement. While some people were really happy about his comeback to Kanye’s team some did not believe him and asked if the news was even true. A commenter had a doubtful mind and asked what Kanye West had anything to do with Sneako.

Sneako claims a viral clip with Adin Ross helped him get back on the team

Kanye West organized a massive music event, and some of the most popular streamers and gamers like Adin David Ross, Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr., Sneako, Jack Doherty, and more attended it. It was a random clip from Adin Ross’s livestream featuring Sneako thoroughly enjoying one of Kanye’s songs that went viral and was seen by Kanye West himself.

Sneako mentioned it was this particular clip that changed Kanye’s mind and paved the way for his return to the team.

Adin Ross was asked about the Sneako incident on his recent stream to which he clearly explained that the clip featuring Sneako was sent to Kanye West by someone, and sometime later Sneako was on the team. Naturally, Sneako thanked Adin Ross for helping him get back on Kanye’s stream.