“I’m open to it” – Valkyrae shares her thoughts on her marriage

Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter is one of the most significant female streamers, having over 3.9 million subscribers on YouTube. She is well-known for her entertaining gaming content. Aside from gaming, she is also known for sharing opinions, like she recently expressed her opinion on the institution of marriage.

Lately, a lot has been going on in Valkyrae’s life. She finally collaborated with Twitch streamer Emiru, and the duo also cosplayed on the stream. Moreover, during the collaboration, the 31-year-old discovered her relation to the cosplayer-streamer.

However, apart from meeting Emiru, Valkyrae was also busy with her younger sister KC’s wedding. Interestingly, KC’s wedding made Valkyrae’s viewers raise questions about her future and the YouTube streamer even shared her opinions about it on a live stream.

Valkyrae is open to marriage

Fans have always been eager to know Valkyrae’s thoughts on tying the knot. The eagerness among her fans grew even further after she announced her younger sister KC’s wedding. Nevertheless, the streamer mentioned that she is open to marriage upon finding a suitable person who is willing to sign a prenup.

“I’m a very open-minded person. I’m open to it if I feel like it’s the right person and I will only marry for as a prenup, bro. I ain’t splitting my bag, okay? I already got to split my bag with my family, all right.

Continuing her thoughts about marriage, the YouTube Queen talks about how people change later in life, resulting in divorces. Rae’s ideology of marriage could be because of the various divorces she witnessed in her life, including that of her parents.

“Divorce is so common. Things happen, people change and their interests change, people et bored, find someone new, [and] people die, they have better opportunities or something, it’s just there’s so many reasons for divorce.”

Many fans related to Valkyrae’s ideology of getting married only to the right person. They also agreed with her decision to sign a prenup, as the 31-year-old has a massive fortune thanks to her successful career.

Rae on having kids in the future

Aside from marriage, Rae was also asked whether she would like to have a child. Even in this case, she claimed to be open-minded. Valkyrae mentioned that although she was not eager to have kids, she would surely think about it if her partner wanted to start a family.

“I’m an open-minded person. I could go the rest of my life without kids. But like if I’m with a partner that I really do feel like that would be a great father and they want a family, I’m open to discussion.”

Valkyrae also jokes about freezing her eggs, as she is already in her thirties without a partner. She didn’t answer if she is ready for marriage or kids right now. So fans can only wait to hear about those updates from Valkyrae.

