“That Was Not Swag” – Demisux Claims She Feels Uncomfortable Seeing Adin Ross Stream With Other Girls

Demisux recently expressed her thoughts about how she felt after seeing Adin David Ross streaming and allegedly flirting with another blonde girl during one of his latest streams. For a brief context, Demisux is a marginally popular live streamer on both Twitch and Kick, a fitness freak, and a model primarily known for her Fortnite content alongside playing other games.

Lately, she has been spotted hanging out with Adin Ross and it was a couple of weeks back that they made their relationship social-media official. However, Adin recently talked about how they had broken up, and there is a lot of confusion about their present status.

During one of Demisux’s recent streams, she expressed her feelings about watching Adin spend time and flirt with other women before going to a str*p club for fun. For better understanding, the face of the Kick platform featured two girls in one of his previous stream, where he hung out with them, chatted, and even conducted “relationship experiments.” Moreover, towards the end of the stream, Adin also showed himself visiting a local str*p club.

Adin Ross new girl says she doesn’t like that he’s flirting with other girls. ‼️ pic.twitter.com/LsA7JRvISX — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) January 12, 2024

In relation to Adin’s stream, Demisux stated, “After having such a fun time I open Kick.com/AdinRoss and I see you know a beautiful blonde girl, and then I am like f*ck I can’t watch this anymore. So then I… you know just took some time away from the stream, came back on, and saw he was at a str*p club like that was not swag yeah chat, it was literally not swag, but it’s okay” Interestingly, Demisux’s expression made it pretty evident that she still had feelings for Adin.

As a matter of fact, there was also a huge confusion regarding Demisux’s relationship with Adin Ross and her recent statements. While a few people said that their relationship was fake and she was just putting on an act, a bunch of others claimed she had honest feelings for Adin but the latter did not. Another group of people were sure that they are still together, although Demisux was forced to accept Adin’s flirtatious behavior.

The very fact that she is with him is a disrespectful for her — SimuverseDen Creator (@SimuverseD) January 12, 2024

Red flag she’s been knowing him for like two weeks and they’re not even dating and it’s all for content and she’s getting in the way of it — (@bigballer6666) January 12, 2024

Demisux’s alleged jealousy makes fans believe she is still with Adin Ross

Just a few days after Adin Ross and Demisux announced their relationship, the streaming sensation made a very serious allegation against her. Adin invited Demisux while live streaming and questioned why she had shown his newly bought supercar on her stream before he got a chance to unveil the news officially. The streamer took the situation quite seriously and within a few moments instructed her to step out of his house. Thereafter, Adin Ross confirmed that his relationship with Demisux was officially over.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Liutauras_/status/1744623354970062909?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, fans had a tough time accepting the official declaration after a couple of recent events. Recently, Konvy, a newbie kick streamer decided to screenshot a couple of Demisux’s pictures on-stream. As expected, Adin was quick to take action and went on to take revenge on the up and coming streamer by posting a couple of compromising pictures of his sister and aunt on social media. This made fans realize that Adin still had a sense of security towards his new girlfriend.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DramaAlert/status/1745630120038019427?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Now that, Demisux has expressed alleged jealousy and sadness after seeing Adin Ross with other girls, fans have officially speculated that the breakup was fake and put on just for clout.