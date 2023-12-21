“Stop Barking at Them” – Drake Gives IShowSpeed Some Advice on How to Find a Date

Music sensation and rapper Drake and Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. had a recent interaction on Instagram in which the rapper gave Speed hilarious advice on how to find a date. For a brief context, Speed has been in a few relationships previously, but unfortunately, none of them lasted. It was after his recent breakup, that the streaming sensation talked about his struggle to find girls and impress them.

Recently IShowSpeed hit Drake up on social media asking him for some advice on finding girls like the rapper always does. Without expecting any reply, Speed wrote, “Drake, how do I get b*tches like you?” It was to everyone’s surprise that Drake had pulled out some time of his busy schedule and replied, “Stop barking at them off the rip, maybe just say something nice.” Speed’s fans were delighted to see Drake, an Icon respond to his advice request.

Drake basically wanted Speed to cut down on barking and creating a weird situation especially when he is with a girl. Instead, he asked him to impress the girl, take her on a date, and try to have a nice and humorous conversation. Just for better understanding, barking on livestream and at people during a conversation has been IShowSpeed’s signature move since the very beginning. He typically barks to showcase anger, or shock/surprise about something or someone, and sometimes just for fun or to receive a funny reaction.

As a matter of fact, Speed has also asked strangers, peers, and celebrities to do so including popular personalities like Kim Kardashian and her children. Unfortunately, the signature move never looked good when amidst girls or with a date. The online community was happy and in complete acceptance of Drake’s advice. A few even stated how the rapper had given the best advice possible and Speed should follow his directions.

Fans believe IShowSpeed’s eccentric behavior is the biggest reason behind him not getting girls

A major part of IShowSpeed’s IRL content has been him going on dates with various girls. Darren rented out a girlfriend during his trip to Japan for an entire day, asked Ishika Bhargava, an Indian content creator to go on a date during his India tour, and even took out one of the Sidemen girls on a date before spending thousands of dollars on her.

However, his strange behavior especially his barks usually makes girls uncomfortable around him not only during a date but also when collaborating for a stream. This has become one of the prime reasons for many of them refusing to go on a date with him. Recently after his breakup with Aliyah Wasko, Speed and Tabitha “StrawberryTabby” were seen together on stream. It was because of the streamer’s weird staring, behavior, and terrifying barks, that his co-streamer grew uncomfortable and was seen pushing him away and maintaining an awkward distance.

IShowSpeed is never a man to stay single for a long time. He tends to stay in a constant search for a girlfriend but the current situation is quite different for him. The streaming sensation exclaimed his feelings during the StrawberryTabby collab stream and stated, “Ain’t no way, there is no way, there is no way, why does it keep happening, why do I keep getting rejected, bro?”.