Streamers Speak Up About Lil Nas X’s Depiction of Jesus Christ, Accuse Him of Disrespecting Christianity

The American rapper Lil Nas X is no stranger to controversies, as his music videos often grab the attention because of their unique themes. Once again, the “Old Town Road” singer is in the headlines for his controversial depiction of Jesus Christ in his upcoming music video. Recently, many famous livestreamers have also shared their thoughts on the matter.

Adin Ross, the renowned Kick streamer recently reacted to Lil Nas X’s video where he dressed like Jesus to promote his upcoming song. Seeing the video, the 23-year-old claimed it was wrong and the American rapper shouldn’t have done it. However, Ross himself is quite infamous for making controversial statements. He did say something questionable about the rapper’s sexuality.

“First of all, you are g*y, you are automatically going to hell. Second of all, this sh*t is not okay. This is not okay bro.”

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat also didn’t like the 24-year-old rapper’s depiction of Christ. The Canadian was furious about it and claimed to hate Lil Nas X. When Cenat’s friend asked him about what the rapper did to get him so furious, the 22-year-old didn’t want to even talk about it and claimed God would handle him.

“Yo Lil Nas X, you could eat my whole di*k. I hate that n*gga bro. Now that is popping my head bro…God gonna handle you in the right way.I don’t even wanna talk about that yet bro…Nah bro, I’m not even gonna explain it bro. He is extremely disrespectful.”

What did Lil Nas X do and why are netizens unhappy about it?

The American rapper recently shared the cover for his upcoming song “J Christ,” which will be released on January 12. In the picture, Lil Nas X was dressed up like Jesus Christ on a crucifix. He further captioned it, “MY NEW SINGLE IS DEDICATED TO THE MAN WHO HAD THE GREATEST COMEBACK OF ALL TIME!” The rapper also released other videos and photos related to his upcoming song.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LilNasX/status/1744405262025228674?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A lot of fans claimed this was an attempt by the rapper to grab attention, especially because his last album failed to perform. Many also called Lil Nas X lame for doing this to stay relevant. Some also questioned the rapper if he wasn’t scared of God or of going to hell.

Seeing how everyone was blaming him for mocking Christianity, the 24-year-old rapper took to his official X (formerly Twitter) to share his opinion on the situation. The rapper claimed he couldn’t see any mockery in the cover picture. He further stated many artists have used Christ in their artwork and asked people to stop gatekeeping a religion.