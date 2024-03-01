“All Publicity Is Good Publicity” – Adin Ross Replies to Jynxzi and MoistCr1TiKaL’s Criticism of Kick

Adin Ross recently gave his opinion about Charles “MoistCr1TiKaL” Christopher White Jr. and Nicholas “Jynxzi” Stewart’s criticism of Kick.com. One can argue that bringing Adin Ross to Kick has been one of the most valuable investments for co-owners Bijan Tehrani and Ed Craven. They recognized the reach and diligence of the former Twitch streamer and even gave him some special powers on behalf of the platform to ensure Kick’s success. Likewise, Adin did not let his bosses down and has been doing his best to help the platform grow

Although Kick is just over a year old, it has already established itself as a promising Twitch rival. However, popular Twitch streamers, MoistCr1TiKaL and Jynxzi criticized the platform quite heavily. Surprisingly, Adin Ross was patient enough to listen to those criticisms and offer his own two cents on the matter.

It was interesting to see that Adin partially accepted what the Twitch streamers had said about the new platform. The streamer added that Kick was working its way up and needed to keep the controversial streamers around just for promotional purposes. However, he agreed that some things done by certain streamers were unnecessary, and will be dealt with in the future. He justified the criticisms by choosing Twitch as an example and claimed that no platform has been perfect at the beginning. Adin also cleverly pointed out how MoistCr1TiKaL and Jynxzi should have clearly mentioned that the criticisms were not directed toward him since people believe Kick equals Adin Ross.

He further strengthened his argument by supporting Kick and said, “If you saw what Twitch was seven years ago, you would be like what the f**k. Every new platform in the beginning is not gonna be 100% amazing bro. Obviously, Eddie keeps those m*therf**kers around because… all publicity is good publicity. Right now, I agree, Eddie, we don’t need certain streamers doing certain things… What I can tell you is Kick is working.”

Why were MoistCr1TiKaL and Jynxzi critical of Kick?

MoistCr1TiKaL and Jynxzi discussed the ill effects of Kick.com on the streaming industry a couple of days back. To emerge as a prime rival for the Twitch streaming platform, Kick played a major trick by considering lenient TOS. Although the platform was successful in bringing a revolution to the streaming industry, MoistCr1TiKaL, and Jynxzi insisted that Kick stood for everything criminal, illegal, and violent.

The duo believed that the lenient TOS marked the destruction of the streaming world. Interestingly, Jynxzi advised Kick to create a culture of their own. According to him, Kick.com did have a culture but the worst one possible in the streaming industry. Moist acknowledged Jynxzi’s point of view, and added, “It’s like the worst one you can have.”