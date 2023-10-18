“This Dude xQc Brought One Home With Him” – xQc Allegedly Stole a Complete $15, 000 PC Setup Arranged by Adin Ross

Felix “xQc” Lengyel is one of the greatest live streamers and content creators in the industry. He started his career as a professional Overwatch player but eventually showcased his gaming skills on stream which helped him gain massive recognition. Recently, another livestreamer, Adin David Ross, accused xQc of stealing a $15,000 PC setup from Vegas which he had arranged for the streamers to work on.

Adin Ross, one of the most celebrated live streamers focuses his content on gaming and talking about controversial stuff with well-known personalities. He had millions of followers on Twitch before he jumped to Kick where he has attracted more than 750k followers in just a matter of few months.

Adin Ross and xQc share a warm and friendly relationship so the accusation was not that big of a deal. Still, let’s dive in to know how xQc was able to steal the PC setup and what Adin had to say about the act.

Adin Ross accuses xQc of stealing a $15,000 PC setup

In one of his latest live streams, Adin mentioned that he had arranged for four PC setups in Las Vegas for the streamers who had joined him there. The streamer proceeded to claim that xQc had taken home one of the PC setups which cost about $10,000 or even more. But also mentioned, “I am cool with it or whatever”.

Adin Ross explained to his viewers that the PC setup was particularly organized for xQc so he does not need to worry about streaming when in Vegas. But he made it clear that xQc had to bring the setup back to Vegas so he could use it whenever he was visiting Vegas. Adin repeated “Bring it back to Vegas bro, bring the PC back to Vegas. The streamer also accepted that the PC belonged to xQc and that he could do whatever he wanted but pointed out that the PC needed to be in Vegas so it could be used there.

xQc later explained on his latest stream that Adin had hired people to make the PC setup in his Vegas room. The streamer explained that there was a full setup with a table and chair. According to xQc, it was on the last day, and when everybody had vacated, his room was completely cleaned and the PC was stored elsewhere. Felix stated, “I pick up the PC, I get a screwdriver, I start rebuilding it and I start yanking the parts and I put it in my backpack”.

Felix later came across the video of Adin asking back the PC and was in shock and exclaimed that there was no way Adin said that. But Felix burst into laughter after seeing the video and stated “Chat, I stole my own PC”.

Adin Ross supports xQc buying a black diamond Ender dragon pendant

Although Adin Ross accused Felix of stealing a $15,000 PC setup, the streamers are on pretty good terms with each other. xQc recently revealed a newly bought pendant on stream which was a black-diamond encrusted Ender Dragon with white diamond horns and eyes made of amethysts. Felix received a lot of hate from his fans regarding his purchase but Adin Ross had a different view.

Adin Ross reacted to xQc’s new diamond dragon pendant and stated that it was one of the coolest things ever. The streamer explained that he had played Minecraft for a very long time when he was a kid and xQc buying a Minecraft trophy definitely made a lot of sense. Adin also responded to the haters and stated that it was weird if people were showing hate towards a diamond pendant.