Three streamers who are also massive sports fans

Every person needs a distraction or better called a source of entertainment that allows them to forget reality and stress, and the field of sports does the job fabulously. People often find solace in different varieties of sports, whether for casual entertainment, spending some quality time with their family, or just winding down after a long day while some cheer on their favorite team to victory.

Since most people dream about being able to play some kind of sport, various popular game studios around the world make that dream come true, not in reality but via esports. Popular sports games have become so realistic nowadays that they allow gamers to step in the shoes of their favorite superstars thereby fulfilling their passion for both being a gamer and a sportsperson. There have been incidents where gamers were selected, trained, and given the hope to be real sports personalities.

Very similar to common people, live streamers are most often massive sports fans. Streamers tend to not only play sports games of their liking but also publicly showcase their craze for a particular sport in public. Here are three such streamers who are massive sports fans and have crossed expectations to showcase their love for sports.

KSI

Olajide “KSI” Olayinka Williams Olatunji a.k.a. JJ has emerged as one of the top-rated YouTubers, live streamers, and content creators in the industry. Apart from being a content creator, he has had different goals in life including entrepreneurship and sports. He has proven himself to be a spectacular businessman, and just a while back as a sportsperson.

Olatunji has been a football lover since the very beginning and showcased himself to be a massive Arsenal fan. Later on in his life, it was after joining the Sidemen YouTube group he got the opportunity to display his passion for football during the yearly Sidemen Charity football games. Although he is not a professional footballer, JJ could be considered to be pretty decent and vigorous when playing against people of similar experience.

Similarly, it was after quite some time of being a content creator that he had a spike in interest to pursue a sport professionally, and he chose that to be boxing. KSI started as an amateur boxer with his first official bout against Joe Weller in which he emerged victorious. Eventually, with utmost hard work and passion, he grew to be a professional boxer with only one loss out of 8 lleight fights against renowned boxers like Tommy Fury, Joe Fornier, Logan Paul, and many more.

IShowSpeed

Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. is currently one of the most celebrated YouTube live streamers in the world with more than 22 million subscribers and having won the Variety Streamer of the Year award in The Streamy Awards. It was a few years back after watching Cristiano Ronaldo’s jaw-dropping shots that Speed became one of the craziest fans of football and the legend himself.

Thereafter, he has shown an increased love for football video games especially EA FC 2024. The streamer’s excitement for the sport could be felt on streams when playing the game. Being the self-proclaimed biggest football and Ronaldo fan, he has been seen going all around the world to watch Ronaldo’s games, and he finally had the dream come true moment just a few months back when his idol stepped outside the car and personally met him after a game in Portugal. IShowSpeed himself was allowed to prove his excellence in the sport during the Sidemen Charity Football match but he tends to be more of a football fan than a player.

Other than his craze for football, he has been showing quite an interest in Cricket and Boxing. Speed has declared Virat Kohli from the Indian Cricket Team to be his favorite and surprisingly the streamer visited India and made sure to attend the India vs Pakistan cricket match in Ahmedabad, India while cheering for his Cricket idol. Quite recently, the streaming sensation has also showcased his interest in Boxing and was seen training with a professional Boxing trainer for his first-ever ultimate spar against the almighty KSI. It has also been confirmed that Speed had been urging KSI for the match for quite some time before acceptance.

Ninja

Richard “Ninja” Tyler Blevins is currently one of the best Fortnite streamers known for his intense gaming skills. Apart from being a professional gamer, he is also a massive NFL fan and a die-hard Detroit Lions supporter. Keeping aside his usual gaming expertise, the streamer has streamed multiple NFL live commentary streams on his Twitch channel.

Other than live stream commentary the gamer has been spotted multiple times on the sidelines of the NFL games, wearing a Detroit Lions jersey and cheering his favorite team or at least supporting the sport. The streamer has gone to the extent of boycotting the NFL after his dearest team, the Detroit Lions lost against the Green Bay Packers due to a series of blown calls.

Ninja made history leaving his fans awestruck after he was finally able to collaborate with the Detroit Lions NFL team and release a bunch of Ninja X Detroit Lions limited-edition merchandise for his fans. Different pieces of merchandise included crew necks, hoodies, t-shirts, Ninja-style headbands, and more only available until sold out.