“Lose Your Wife to Launch” – Tristan Tate Shares His Opinion on How to Safeguard Nuclear Launch Codes

Andrew Tate is well known for his controversial statements which have gotten him into trouble in the past. Interestingly, it seems like controversy is a trait that runs in the family since his brother, Tristan has now come under fire for his views on how to regulate nuclear codes.

Advertisement

The 35-year-old recently took to his official X (formerly Twitter) page, where he suggested the nuclear codes should be embedded in a capsule and put next to the heart of a country’s leader’s partner. He claimed that this method would stop the leaders from using the codes to take millions of lives, as they would have to kill their own loved ones in the process.

“If he cannot cut her chest open killing her to launch those missiles, then it isn’t an important enough reason to be killing millions of others. Lose your wife to launch.”

Advertisement

The current state of the world and the incessant conflicts between countries are what forced Tristan to give his opinion. Unfortunately, at this moment, almost every country has some nuclear weaponry, and careless use of such firepower can spell doom for the world. Tate possibly intended the leaders to think about the aftermath of a nuclear attack before they use it to threaten other nations.

He kinda got a point — Ðark⟠⚛︎ (@DarkGyaradosETH) January 26, 2024

Bro knows physical chemistry — kira (Parody) (@kirawillmis) January 26, 2024

This is a great idea but eventually it does not work like that he need more study on that — Hasnain Shah (@shahhasnain77) January 26, 2024

Bro thought that was supposed to mean something — Code F1am1n90 (@_F1am1n90_) January 26, 2024

Advertisement

Fans appreciated Tate for his suggestions but they also claimed that the country’s leader is not the only one with the codes. Some joked about the 35-year-old knowing physical chemistry, hence he is making suggestions about nuclear attacks.

Andrew Tate doesn’t know the “Streamer of the Year” nominees

While Tristan grabbed attention for his suggestion on preventing nuclear attacks, his older brother came under fire for his comment about the Streamer of the Year nominees. QT Cinderella recently revealed the names of the streamers who are nominated for the “Streamer of the Year” at the upcoming Streamer Awards.

The nominee list featured some celebrated streamers like Kai Cenat, Ironmouse, Quackity, CaseOh, and Jynxzi. All five streamers have over millions of followers on Twitch with every stream having thousands of viewerships. However, Andrew Tate claimed to not know any of the nominees.

The “Top G” is friends with former Twitch streamer Adin Ross, who currently operates via Kick. So, Tate was possibly disappointed at the nominee list not featuring his 23-year-old streamer friend. No matter what the case is, it seems the Tate brothers are not going to stop grabbing attention for their questionable statements.