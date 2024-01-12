Adin Ross Makes Good on His Revenge P*rn Threat, Fans Fear Legal Repercussions

Adin David Ross recently made good on his revenge p*rn threat by posting intimate pictures of Konvy’s sister on social media. For a brief context, Adin Ross is considered to be one of the most popular live streamers and even recognized as the face of the Kick live streaming platform.

On the other hand, Konvy, a gaming streamer by origin, was catapulted to fame just a few months ago after he joined Kick.com and collaborated with Adin. Although their friendship grew steadily for some time, a recent clash has broken them apart with the streaming sensation thirsty for revenge. Incidentally, the clash started about a month back when Konvy decided to disrespect Adin and his new girlfriend on-stream. Adin gave Konvy a chance to change himself and the Kick legend even warned him not to disrespect him again, but the newcomer ended up taking a few controversial steps.

According to Adin Ross, Konvy had posted compromising pictures of Adin’s sister online. While Adin was naturally angry with this development, he retorted in a rather illegal way and threatened Konvy with Revenge p*rn. Later, Adin explained his stance and claimed he would not hesitate to post intimate pictures of Konvy’s sister and aunt on social media. However, instead of acknowledging Adin’s words, the up and coming streamer recently proceeded to screenshot Adin Ross’s girlfriends’ pictures on stream making the GOAT furious.

Adin Ross posts REVENGE P*RN in retaliation to konvys screenshotting his girlfriend’s pictures. Adin tweeted pics of konvy’s sister private photos, but the tweet got taken down. Adin then responded on his alt. pic.twitter.com/3efmjEWnW4 — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) January 12, 2024

Thereafter, Adin Ross shocked the world as he made good his threat and went on to post a couple of Konvy’s sister’s private photos on his burner Twitter handle. The streamer wrote, “You love to do a lot for your stream, for the camera, I see it now. I have more ammo, let’s get it.” Konvy was quick to react and report the tweet which was taken down shortly after. However, this seemingly enraged Adin as he responded to the takedown and wrote, “Lol, he reported my tweet, IMA just get Kick taken down, we playing that card?”

Fans fear Adin’s recent actions could open him up for legal repercussions

Revenge p*rn is the act of nonconsensual distribution of an individual’s s*xually explicit pictures or videos made with or without the knowledge of the person involved thereby causing disturbance to the individual’s emotional and financial well being. This situation is clearly considered a crime all around the world including the US with several criminal and civil laws available in case the victim wants to pursue legal action.

As per civil laws, the perpetrator could have to pay thousands of dollars as a penalty for emotional distress and therapy costs, while further criminal law suggests the perpetrator might have to serve jail/prison time of a minimum of one year and if necessary even more.

He should be arrested if true — Lucky (@333Lucky666) January 12, 2024

If a none influencer posted revenge porn, they get jail time. Because he’s an influencer, he gets a bonus from kick and even bans the girls boyfriend from streaming — IntrovertiAL (@Alec_Spicer) January 12, 2024

The online community made the legal repercussions clear for Adin Ross when he proceeded to threaten Konvy with revenge p*rn. People stated how the activity could lead to him facing legal issues and prison time. Now that, the streamer has posted the pictures (taken down) on X (Twitter), fans are afraid that the actions could lead to serious repercussions. Twitter users commented on how Adin could now get sued and thereby spend time in jail. However, a commenter pointed out that laws were for regular people whereas personalities like Adin Ross will only earn more money from Kick.