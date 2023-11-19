“Unconventional yet valuable”: Adin Ross details his long-awaited meet with IShowSpeed recreating the famous Messi and Ronaldo photo from Qatar World Cup 2023

Adin David Ross is considered to be one of the greatest live streamers who brought about a change in the streaming community. Although he started as a gaming streamer, his eventual inclusion of various exciting and sometimes controversial content helped catapult him to prominence. Interestingly, Adin Ross is still considered a man with heart but is mostly remembered for his controversial collaborations and commentary.

Today, his jump from Twitch to the Kick live-streaming platform has made him a leader responsible for most actions taken by Kick to the extent of offering contracts, promoting upcoming streamers, collecting 20% of most streamers’ revenue as promotional fees, and more.

On the other hand, Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. has proved himself to be a capable streamer with a variety of hilarious and exciting content from a very young age. Speed has been through massive controversies but is immensely loved by his fans. It was because of his spectacular content and love from fans that Speed today has more than 21.5 million followers on YouTube, hundreds and thousands of views, and went on to win the Variety Streamer of the Year award in Streamy’s 2023.

The close friendship between Adin Ross and IShowSpeed has been long-lasting since they used to be colleagues on Twitch. It is because of their busy work schedule and living distances, they don’t get to meet each other very often in person. It was almost after a year and a couple of days back, that Adin and Speed got to meet each other in person at the new house, Speed has recently bought and moved into.

But as explained by Adin Ross, their meeting was majorly weird as they criticized each other but he also further mentioned that they got to talk out and catch up about their lives and work. According to Adin Ross, he thoroughly loved Speed and enjoyed spending time with him. The streamer also hinted at working with Speed very soon in the future. The duo ended up creating a viral makeshift remaster of the famous Messi and Ronaldo picture from last year’s FIFA World Cup.

The Messi and Ronaldo photo recreated by Adin Ross and IShowSpeed, although scuffed

The Messi and Ronaldo photo from the Qatar World Cup 2022 broke the internet when both football icons came together to pose for a photo. They were shown facing each other playing chess on a Louis Vuitton bag. It was during the recent meet-up between Adin Ross and IShowSpeed, that they tried recreating the ground-breaking photo of Messi and Ronaldo.

The duo made sure to give a personalized twist to the photo recreation thereby altering chess with a Connect 4 table game, and just sitting on the floor. Although the remastered photo was not posted on all socials by the streamers, the photo was extracted from Speed’s Snapchat and circulated throughout the internet. The recreation was a DIY project and looked scuffed at best but it didn’t disappoint their fans and went viral.