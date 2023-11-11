After his success with N3on, Adin Ross looks to attract HSTikkyTokky to Kick with a $10,000,000 contract

Adin David Ross is currently among the most-famed live streamers in the streaming industry. He started his career as a video game streamer on Twitch where he garnered more than 7 million followers until his permaban on the platform. However, his jump to the Kick live-streaming platform after his ban turned out to be one of the best choices he made in his life.

Adin Ross filled his Kick streams with some of the most exciting content including games, reactions, confrontations, controversial collaborations, gambling, and more which helped him acquire almost 800k followers in a matter of just a few months. Today, he basically runs the streaming platform and even has the power to make other streamers go viral on Kick.



Rangesh “N3on” Muthama, a promising new streamer, could be the most effective example of Adin’s popularity and potential on the Kick platform. N3on being an up-and-coming gaming streamer skyrocketed to prominence moments after his collaboration with Adin Ross and his friends. Today, he is among the top-rated viral streamers known for his IRL streams and collaborations with popular personalities.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AdinReports/status/1723160380287914024?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Adin Ross is now looking to do the same with Harrison “HSTikkyTokky” Sullivan, an internet celebrity. Both personalities have been recently found hanging out together and HS even featured Adin on one of his Kick streams. Although HSTikkyTokky currently has only around 85k followers on Kick, Adin has planned to offer him a $10 million contract and some assistance that will potentially propel him to prominence. However, there has been no response from HS yet.

Will Adin Ross claim 20% of HSTikkyTokky’s Kick revenue?

While Adin Ross holds the potential to promote and make streamers trend on the Kick streaming platform, he has previously announced that the streamers are legally bound to pay 20% of their Kick revenue every month to him.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DramaAlert/status/1706828363174981898?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Hence, fans believe Adin could proceed with a similar deal with HSTikkyTokky in return for making him trend on the platform. In fact, both Adin and the online community have accepted that the 20% claim from all promoted streamers was a spectacular business move, and HS joining Kick will surely have a positive impact on Adin’s finances.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/_Lylz/status/1723162650400493976?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The online community was amazed by the decision to provide a massive contract to HSTikkyTokky. They stated how HS was a wonderful IRL streamer and how he deserved a multi-million dollar contract. People also mentioned that the investment would be worth it while a few were unsure if the contract would be that big.