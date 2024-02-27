Will We Get to Witness KSI vs Jake Paul in 2024?

Boxing fans are currently over the moon because there is a possibility that Olajide “KSI” Olayinka Williams Olatunji might finally fight Jake Paul in 2024. The KSi vs Jake Paul bout has been a thing since 2018 when Olajide called out both Jake and his brother Logan for a professional boxing match. Although their fans have eagerly waited for the fight to happen, one of the two parties has always called off the fight.

As per recent news broken on X (Twitter) by YouTuber Fred Beck, fans might finally catch a glimpse of the fight. The YouTuber had recently organized an interview with Kalle Sauerland and asked him for definite answers regarding the KSI vs Jake Paul boxing match among several others. In the interview, the Misfits promoter hinted towards a chance for KSI to fight Jake Paul in 2024.

When asked about KSI’s regime and practice so far, Kalle Sauerland confirmed that JJ had already started his training for the major boxing fights for 2024. He further claimed that KSI had shown interest in fighting Jake Paul as soon as possible. Kalle stated, “KSI is back in the gym. He’s made it very clear he wants Jake Paul this year.”

However, the KSI vs Jake Paul has been called off so many times that the community refuses to accept it as a reality. People claimed that they would believe only when the duo were inside the boxing ring and the bell went off. Although they believe that the fight would be epic if it took place. A commenter also suggested Jake Paul not give up this time because it is a now-or-never situation.

Does KSI have a beef against Jake Paul?

Both Logan Paul and KSI are business partners and friends. But Logan’s younger brother, Jake Paul does not get along well with JJ Olatunji. Since the first day KSI had faced Logan Paul in a boxing bout, Jake had sought revenge on JJ. The first KSI vs Logan Paul fight was in 2018 and ended in a draw while in 2019, KSI won by split decision.

Jake stated on BS Podcast that he saw Logan Paul hit the lowest point after losing to KSI. Explaining one of the scenarios, he explained that a sprinter van ride made things clear that his elder brother was emotionally hurt after the loss. Logan had asked Jake Paul to do what he had failed to do, to beat KSI.

On the other hand, when KSI was asked about his feud with Jake Paul, it was more than just boxing for him. He stated, “We have hated each other for so many years. I think there are several reasons…” When explaining his beef with Jake, JJ made clear that he did not like Jake Paul as a person. He explained, “I think he’s tr*sh… we just don’t see eye to eye. I just think he is a d**khead… just don’t think he is a good person… I just don’t like him.” According to KSI, Logan’s younger brother had always tried to ruin what he had achieved over the years and everything he had worked hard for so he does not like everything about him.