Netizens teach xQc different ways to stay safe after he feels unsafe because of weird notes

Felix “xQc” Lengyel is one of the most watched live streamers on Twitch and Kick. But he has been going through many controversial situations in his life. In his recent live stream, he stated that he received weird notes with food and drinks. And that he has to call the police every few days.

People on stream were showing hate for him as to why he is moving so much. xQc says that he feels completely unsafe even on ordinary days. The clip gets a place on YouTube, and netizens take over the commenting section to suggest ways he could stay safe in severe and humorous ways.

Let’s dive in to see what netizens think about his unsafe situation. And let’s also take a look at the top safety suggestions they have given out to xQc.

xQc is given various safety suggestions on YouTube

xQc stated in his live stream that he feels unsafe in every place he lives. He has seen people sending him weird notes with food and drinks at his doorstep. He says that there are times he has to call the police every few days. Later xQc adds that the unsafe feeling is why he has moved so much.

xQc’s live stream clip was uploaded on YouTube. So netizens took their turn to suggest to him a bunch of ways he could stay safer. Most of the comments suggested xQc get a personalized chef. That way, he won’t need to order food and drinks from outside.

There were a lot of people who supported the comment. While a few opposed the fact that people would leave weird notes. According to a commenter, most people are good human beings, and there is no way people are leaving odd notes at xQc’s doorstep. He feels it is usual for regular people to get blamed by internet celebrities.

A few commenters even asked xQc why he does not hire a security guard outside his house. The security could have helped him tackle the situation with ease.

Some people added a touch of humor and stated that xQc would need a Navy Seal as security. One other commenter stated that he needs to live in a secluded apartment with hired butlers, a personal chef, a security guard, and maids. Make them sign an NDA, which will instantly solve all their problems.

