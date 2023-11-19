Who is Valkyrae’s Boyfriend? Is the “YouTube Queen” dating anyone?

When one is a successful streamer like Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter, it is impossible for their fans to not be interested in their lives behind the camera. Likewise, fans have been curious to find out who the “YouTube Queen” is dating for a long time. So, let’s try to find out more, shall we?

The American streamer is among the few elite female streamers. She has over 4 million subscribers on YouTube, earning her the title of Queen. She usually plays video games, reacts to memes and videos, or interacts with her chat on livestreams. However, the 31-year-old also releases vlogs and other exciting videos on her channel.

The Los Angeles native is involved in other activities when not streaming, such as co-owning the esports organization 100 Thieves or collaborating with big brands. Looking at her busy schedule, one might wonder when she has time for her love life. But Rae doesn’t need to worry about it, as she is currently single.

Valkyrae was last in a relationship with fellow streamer Michael “Sonii” Sherman. After spending four years together, the power streamer couple broke up in early 2021. Since then, the “YouTube Queen” has been single. But fans suspect her of having a boyfriend.

Lately, there have been many rumors of Valkyrae dating her streamer friend Hasan “HasanAbi” Parker. The duo has been hanging out together a lot on each other’s stream, leading fans to believe they are a couple. Both of them have yet to confirm or deny their dating rumors.

Valkyrae is open to get married

A few months ago, Valkyrae’s younger sister, KC, also tied the knot with her boyfriend. It made fans wonder more about their favorite streamer’s stance on marriage. The 31-year-old claimed she’s open to marriage, but only when she comes across the right person.

The American streamer further addressed that she would only get married if there was a prenuptial agreement in place. Valkyrae doesn’t want to combine her assets with her future husband to avoid a financial dispute in case of a possible divorce.

The possible reason behind this idealogy could be her witnessing multiple divorces growing up, including that of her parents. Talking about parents, Valkyrae also claimed she is open to being a mother if her partner is ready to start a family and take on the father’s responsibilities.

But for now, the “YouTube Gaming Queen” seems single and isn’t actively looking forward to a relationship. Nevertheless, we will keep you updated if there are any updates about her dating life.