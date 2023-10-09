“You are super different now bro” – IShowSpeed claims Adin Ross is not the same person anymore

Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. is one of the top live streamers and YouTubers at present. He has more than 20 million subscribers on YouTube and keeps his viewers excited with his gaming, reaction, and comedy content. But he tends to wind up in some extreme controversies during the streams for which he is the most popular. Interestingly, during a recent stream, Speed called Adin Ross claiming he had changed and was not the same person anymore.

Adin Ross started his career by streaming gaming content regularly. Eventually, he got to collaborate with other popular personalities to stream with which helped him gain prominence. Now apart from gaming content, he is also into reaction content and occasionally conducts interviews and confronts controversial people.

Adin Ross was banned from Twitch which gave him the opportunity to jump to the Kick live streaming platform. He has made quite a name for himself by inviting highly controversial personalities and now helps promote other uprising streamers like N3on and Sneako.

IShowSpeed confronts Adin Ross for not being the same anymore

Adin Ross recently organized a livestream for his Kick channel where he was seen collaborating with N3on. But the stream took a swift turn when IShowSpeed suddenly called Adin Ross while streaming and shared some of his thoughts about him.

IShowSpeed started his conversation on the call by stating multiple times that Adin Ross was super different nowadays. Adin confused by Speed’s statements asked why he was calling him super different. Adin Ross also included that they have not hung out for over a year so there was no way Speed could tell if he was super different.

Speed explained that he could easily see from Adin’s streams and clips that the latter went through or experienced something different in his life, which made him change. Adin Ross accepted on stream that he had been through a lot for a year, and they did not get to speak so that was the reason he was looking and sounding different.

IShowSpeed stated that they needed to sit face to face and talk and understand his situation. Adin Ross jumped in and asked if Speed was coming to Adin’s birthday to which Speed accepted to attend. But Speed informs again that they had to sit and talk.

Adin agreed and stated that they could sit all alone and talk for a while when they met up. But Speed’s next statement shocked Adin when he said “Calm down bro, What the f*ck is your problem” while Adin was calm enough and just sitting down.

Most people in the online community accepted what Speed had to say. They stated that Speed was not wrong and that change was inevitable. Here is what the online community had to say.

Netizens believe Adin Ross is not the same person anymore

It is not only IShowSpeed who has called out Adin Ross for acting differently nowadays. The online community has been stating for a while now that Adin has completely changed and is not a good friend anymore. The difference in Adin’s behavior was noticed a while ago when he claimed on stream that he was receiving quite a bit of money for promoting streamers on the Kick live streaming platform.

Adin Ross proceeded to state on his live stream that he owned 20% of numerous streamers on Kick. He also added that he legally received almost 20% of most streamers’ revenue on Kick for helping them make a name for themselves.