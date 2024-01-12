“You Do Your Thing King” – Popular Rapper 21 Savage Calls Kai Cenat Much to the Surprise of Fans

Kai Carlo Cenat III during his recent Twitch livestream got a call from a popular rapper, 21 Savage being much of a surprise for himself as well as his fans and viewers. For a brief context, Kai Cenat is considered a top-tier live streamer known for his reactions, humor, and massive collaborations with some of the most popular celebrities. On the other hand, 21 Savage is a two-time Grammy nominee well known for his music albums and his success story.

The celebrated rapper released his recent album “American Dream” just a few hours back, and Kai Cenat being a variety streamer and a rating expert proceeded to react and rate the album on his recent live stream. It was while listening to the songs and reviewing them, it was to his and his viewer’s surprise that 21 Savage called him asking for an honest review of his new album.

The streaming sensation was all glazing and elated as he received the call. After a brief customary greeting, Kai thoroughly impressed went on to share his thoughts about the album “American Dream”. He stated, “Bro, I was listening to this sh*t bro, Aye, you do your thing king, I was about to rate it… I will rate it from 1-10 right now, Bro, listen to me bro, I will say…I want to say a nine, and if I am being completely honest with you bro I am gonna say 8½, I am not gonna lie you worked on this sh*t, It’s hella good this sh*t was tough, I don’t know who you was feeling like, tough!” On the other side, the rapper was pleased to hear Kai giving it a top rating and calling it “good and tough.”

Kai Cenat’s fans were also satisfied with 21 Savages’ new album. They claimed the album to be really good and also called the streamer a pro at rating. A commenter stated that 8 ½ was the most precise rating one could provide for the “American Dream”. A Kai Cenat fan expressed her desire to listen to 21 Savage’s songs while chilling with the streamer, and she also proceeded to mention that it would be like a dream.

After Nicki Minaj, fans wonder if 21 Savage is the next on Kai Cenat’s collaboration list

Kai Cenat is not only a popular and highly viewed Twitch streamer for regular people but also several celebrities from various other fields including the sports and the music industry have claimed to be friends with him. Several singers and rappers are known to have his number in their contact list while several of them have even been a collaboration partner for his live streams.

Some of the most successful and viral collaborations include Drake, Nicki Minaj, SZA, Rubi Rose, and now 21 Savage. There have been multiple occasions in the streaming sensations’ streams when people have speculated upcoming collaborations may it be the NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, 50 Cent, and more but they are yet to happen. Similarly, 21 Savage’s surprising call to Kai made fans speculate an exciting collaboration might be in the works.

It is to be noted that Kai Cenat, other than being a live streamer and YouTuber has also released a bunch of songs, a few by himself and others in collaboration with various rappers including DDG, NLE Choppa, and not to forget a mention from Drake in his album. So, if a collaboration stream were to happen, it could turn out to be exciting with the possibility of agreement on a future album featuring Kai and 21 Savage.