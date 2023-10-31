The Best TAQ V Loadout in Warzone 2 Season 6

The TAQ V is the best Battle Rifle in Warzone 2 and this loadout will show you why. It resembles the SCAR-H from the earlier games and has the damage to be lethal in any range.

Warzone 2 is nearing the end of its life cycle and with it, comes the final update that will immortalize the weapons in a certain spot for a while. The TAQ V is one of the best battle rifles to use in the game due to its versatility over ranges. However, there are a handful of problems this weapon faces due to its power.

We will discuss this weapon in detail in this piece and look at how you can make a loadout with this BR in the game without sacrificing its strengths. Without further ado, let us dive right into the best TAQ V loadout in Warzone 2.

Contents

The Best TAQ V Loadout in Warzone 2

TAQ V Alternatives

Attachment Breakdown

Secondary: Lachmann Sub

Perks and Equipment

Why You Should Use This TAQ V Loadout in Warzone 2

The TAQ V is the strongest Battle Rifle in the meta currently but that does not mean it doesn’t have its flaws. The weapon has good damage numbers and is effective in long ranges but the magazine size and the control can be a huge problem for the weapon.

We are going to fix those problems with the help of this loadout and improve a few other fundamentals that will help it shine and prevent lackluster gameplay. However, if you do not like using this weapon, we have some alternatives for you that are going to be quite useful.

If the TAQ V is not up to your standards, you can go with the TAQ 56 which is the lighter version of the weapon and much more controllable. Although it is not as strong as the heavy TAQ V, it can prove useful in close to medium-range gunfights due to its greater speed, mobility, and control. In addition, you can also use the Kastov 762 if you want an AR that does heavy damage and has similar characteristics to the TAQ V.

However, if you are okay with using the TAQ V and want to see how effective it is in long-range gunfights with a few tweaks, then read on.

Magazine: 50 Round Drum

50 Round Drum Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

7.62 High Velocity Rear Grip: FSS Combat Grip

FSS Combat Grip Muzzle: Bore-490

To ensure that we do not run out of ammo, we are going to use the 50-round Drum Magazine. Not only will it help us face multiple enemies at the same time, it almost destroys the need to reload after every gunfight which can be a deadly habit.

For some stability for long-range gunfights, we are going to use the FTAC Ripper 56 Underbarrel. It is one of the most patented and desired Underbarrels used by professional players and content creators alike that stabilizes the recoil and increases hip-fire accuracy. Follow that up with the 7.62 High Velocity Ammunition which is going to increase the TTK of the weapon slightly so that the damage remains consistent and predictable over longer ranges.

Next, we are going to use the FSS Combat Grip. The FSS Combat Grip is exclusive to the TAQ family as it increases the weapon’s recoil control so that it stays stable when firing in long ranges. However, if you are a veteran and can control the weapon effectively, you may replace this attachment with an Optic of your choice. The Aim OP-V4 is the most preferred one for most pro players.

Finish off the loadout with the Bore-490 Muzzle. This muzzle is crucial for more control of the weapon as it betters the horizontal and vertical recoil control. This will help tremendously when fighting enemies in the longest range.

Secondary: Lachmann Sub

The Lachmann Sub is one of the best close-range weapons you can use in the game. It has the speed, damage, and agility to counter most close-range weapons and dominate them. With the loadout we are about to present to you, it should be the ideal close-range support weapon for the TAQ V. Take a look below.

Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10 Rear Grip

Lachmann TCG-10 Rear Grip Magazine: 40-Round Mag

40-Round Mag Stock: FT Mobile Stock

FT Mobile Stock Laser: VLZ LZR 7MW

VLZ LZR 7MW Barrel: L38 Falcon 226mm

This is the ideal loadout to use for the Lachmann Sub due to the speed and control it provides. It can help you stay accurate in closer ranges. You do not need to worry about the TTK of the weapon since its fire rate and base damage are enough to get a kill. Increasing its stability and mobility will take priority so it is balanced overall.

Perks and Equipment

For the perks and equipment, we recommend going with a setup that promotes survivability and increases the base speed you have. Take a look at the loadout below.

Base Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Base Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: High Alert

High Alert Lethal: Drill Charge

Drill Charge Tactical: Smoke Grenade

We start off the perk setup with the Overkill perk that lets you carry the SMG as your secondary. This will help in close-range encounters. Follow that up with Double Time as it increases the duration of the tactical sprint. This can help you get closer to the zone or chase enemies depending on the situation. For the Bonus perk, we recommend going with Fast Hands.

This perk is essential during gunfights as it quickens weapon switches, reloads and equipment uses allowing you to get the upper hand in a fight. For the Ultimate perk, we recommend using High Alert as it pulses your vision every time someone has an eye on you. Follow that up with Drill Charge and Smoke Grenade for the Lethal and Tactical respectively.

Why You Should Use This TAQ V Loadout in Warzone 2

This TAQ V loadout has everything you need to survive the Warzone. It has a good and reliable long-range weapon along with a close-range destroyer in the form of the Lachmann Sub. In addition, it also has a perk and equipment setup that can boost your survivability and make it easier to survive enemy ambushes.