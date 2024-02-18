“You’re a F*ta** for Not Fighting a 120 Pound Twig” – N3on Claims Adin Ross Never Wanted to Fight Him

Adin David Ross vs Rangesh “N3on” Mutama could have turned out to be one of the most viewed fights in the history of Kick. However, there was a sudden change in events. N3on recently let his fans know that Adin Ross never wanted to fight n3on in the first place. For a better understanding, N3on and Adin used to be the closest of friends, since helping him out with the Kick contract and further promotions.

Unfortunately, because of a streak of unexpected events involving Samantha “Sam” Frank and N3on’s friends, they are today one of the most trending rivals in the streaming industry. There have been multiple instances of them showcasing intense dislike towards each other. After a certain point, the Face of Kick declared that he would never work with the controversial streamer ever in his life.

https://twitter.com/N3onHQ/status/1740957567436861618?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Upon being asked by fans, he explained how N3on had almost ruined his respect in the industry. According to Adin, he wanted to help N3on out with planned blueprints but instead, N3on chose to ruin potential collaborations. Other than that, N3on decided to stick to the same friend group that tried to ruin Adin’s reputation and work. Rangesh chose Sam Frank over Adin even after clear accusations and indications of infidelity.

On the other hand, a while back, Olajide “KSI” Olayinka Williams Olatunji mentioned N3on for a boxing fight under his card in Misfits Boxing. This sparked a viral debate among the online community wanting Adin Ross and N3on to box each other. Interestingly, after several weeks, Adin and N3on agreed to make that happen.

Did Adin Ross lie about him fighting N3on?

On January 20, 2024, N3on’s manager Kayn brought the most exciting news to the fans. Although not under Misfits boxing, he announced that Adin Ross had accepted a boxing showdown against N3on. Almost a month later on February 16, 2024, the streaming sensation was seen on a call with Rangesh discussing potential dates and rules about the fight. According to N3on, they mutually agreed to face each other on February 20, 2024, in Miami.

https://twitter.com/AdinUpdate/status/1758352255248482761?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The controversial streamer had been training for the big day and recently hosted a training stream on his Kick channel. However, there was a sudden change in momentum when he heard that the latter was unwilling to fight anymore. N3on stated, “He doesn’t want to fight, okay, It is what it is bro… I was here ready to go, I was locked in ready to fight… and he don’t wanna do it.” N3on further promised that he would be present in Miami on Monday no matter the situation.

https://twitter.com/N3onHQ/status/1759068550713520273?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

https://twitter.com/N3onHQ/status/1759071877463498986?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Soon after on-stream, he proceeded to call out Adin while comparing the weight difference and the advantage the latter had on him. He explained, “I weigh 118 or 119 pounds bro, I weigh nothing… compared to a f**king f*ta**, 160 pounds bro. It is a 40 50 pound difference bro.” Furthermore, he claimed that he wanted to fight and hurt Adin badly so he called him out to man up and step inside the ring. Interestingly, fans claimed N3on had improved in boxing and Adin had no chance against him. Some claimed the streaming sensation would have gotten scared and backed out just by seeing N3on’s training sessions.