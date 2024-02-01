“He Kinda Does Too Much for the Internet Sometimes” – What Are Adin Ross and Mike Majlak’s Honest Opinions About Sneako?

Adin David Ross recently organized a collaborative stream with Mike Majlak and Richard “Faze Banks” Bengaton. While the stream was already interesting from the beginning, a question about Nico “Sneako” Kenn De Ballinthazy’s character opened up a portal for everyone to spill their thoughts.



Adin Ross first met Sneako when the two started collaborating on streams and YouTube videos. Likewise, it did not take long for them to grow close to each other and the two soon became fast friends. Moreover, the two maintained a healthy rivalry throughout their career and remain fast friends to this day. However, people online feel that Adin had a massive role to play in Sneako’s rise to fame, and the latter should remain indebted to the 23-year-old for that.



Adin’s guest, Mike Majlak is a YouTuber and author, popularly known for co-hosting the Impaulsive podcast with Logan Paul. He has known Sneako only as a fellow content creator although the two rarely see eye to eye and always end up debating when in front of the camera.



What are Adin Ross and Mike Majlak’s opinions about Sneako?

During a recent live stream, Adin Ross expressed his honest opinion about Sneako. Although there was not much to say, Adin claimed Sneako was a good person and wished him well. However, the Kick streamer claimed that Sneako often puts on a personality when in front of the camera. Interestingly, this personality is for his own benefit, but he often goes overboard with it.



ADIN ROSS MIKE MAJLAK AND FAZE BANKS talk about SNEAKO pic.twitter.com/IKDA84VY8d — Viral Clips (@showcasewealthy) February 1, 2024

Mike Majlak supported Adin’s views and explained that Sneako was very similar to most other young content creators. He started out with controversial content to attract people and gain subscribers before gradually refining what he put out on the internet. Mike even used himself and Andrew Tate as examples of how they started with crazy strategies but gradually changed their content to give the people what they wanted.



Did others agree with Adin Ross and Mike Majlak’s views?

Incidentally, FaZe Banks, who was also present in the livestream, agreed with what Adin and Mike said about Sneako. However, the YouTuber was not a big fan of using Andrew Tate as an example. Nevertheless, Banks agreed that there were people like Sneako who put on a character in front of the camera and then took it too far.

— Wealthy Showcase (@wealthshowcase) February 1, 2024

The clip was also shared on the internet and received widespread acceptance. People had no words to express how accurate Adin, Mike, and Banks were at analyzing Sneako’s character. Twitter users also used various emojis like the fire emoji or the eye emoji to express their thoughts about the statements.