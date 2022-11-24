Team Liquid books semifinal spot at the CS:GO Blast Premier Fall Final by beating NAVI

On day two of the CS:GO Blast Premier Fall final, an in-form Team Liquid faced off against NAVI. The two squared off in the Group B Upper Final to determine which team goes straight to the semifinals. Despite NAVI’s best efforts, Team Liquid looked formidable barring their CT side on Dust 2. In a thrilling best-of-three, all maps provided ups and downs worth cheering for. Here’s how the entire game played out and what this means for the victor.

Team Liquid beats NAVI in a nail-biter best of three at the CS:GO Blast Premier Fall Final

Map summary

Inferno (Team Liquid’s pick): 16-14 to Team Liquid

(Team Liquid’s pick): 16-14 to Team Liquid Dust 2 (Natus Vincere’s pick): 12-16 to Natus Vincere

(Natus Vincere’s pick): 12-16 to Natus Vincere Mirage (Decider): 16-7 to Team Liquid

Starting off on Inferno, both teams looked to have a decent grasp on the map. Starting off on the T side, Liquid was able to rack up a decent number of rounds, winning it 9-6. Shifting to their CT side, Liquid seemed to lose some steam, as NAVI found their footing as the aggressors. However, a few great half-buys by Liquid saw them break NAVI’s flow to halt them at 14 and rob them of a win.

Over on Dust 2, NAVI came out the gate swinging. On their T side, the Electronic-led squad put up a monstrous 12 rounds to Team Liquid’s 3. To make matters worse for the North American Squad, NAVI won the pistol round after the switch. However, despite being on the back foot, Team Liquid managed to convert the force buy and went on a streak of rounds. Unfortunately for the NA squad, NAVI’s round buffer was too large and the comeback was halted at 16-12.

With everything to play for, the teams switched to Mirage. Here, Team Liquid looked a lot more comfortable and never look unsettled. Seemingly reading NAVI all the way, Team Liquid had no issues racking up an 11-4 T half. Moving to the defensive side, Liquid strengthened their hold and quickly closed the game out 16-7. With this win, Team Liquid has booked themselves a spot at the CS:GO Blast World Final in Abu Dhabi next month.

