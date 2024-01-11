Days After Practicing With Berrettini & Admitting Grand Slam Goal, Stefanos Tsitsipas Gets Tricky Road to Australian Open Final

Stefanos Tsitsipas will not have it easy at the 2024 Australian Open after the men’s singlesdraw was revealed. He starts his campaign against Matteo Berrettini, with whom he co-incidentally had a training session recently. The Greek will likely face tough hurdles at every stage in his mission to fulfil his targets and win a Grand Slam in 2024.

Tsitsipas had controversially stated that winning the ATP Finals is a bigger deal than a Grand Slam. However, he recently expressed his goal of securing a Majors title this year (via Tennis365). He played in the 2024 United Cup before the Australian Open. Later, he and Berrettini practised together at the Rod Laver Arena.

Now, Tsitsipas will ironically face the Italian in the first round. Two past Grand Slam finalists going against each other could arguably be the best match-up of the opening round.

Berrettini is unseeded after falling down the rankings as his 2023 season ended prematurely. He retired midway through his second-round US Open fixture and has not played since. His low ranking is why he is pitted against #7 seed, Tsitsipas.

The World No.7 has received a tough draw overall. A potential title run would see Stefanos Tsitsipas face a difficult path. He could face Jordan Thompson in the second round. The local lad will be brimming with confidence after beating Rafael Nadal en route to a semi-final finish at the Brisbane International. Either #25 seed Lorenzo Musetti or ATP Next Gen semifinalist Luca Van Assche are likely to await him in the third round.

The real tests for Stefanos Tsitsipas begin in the fourth round. The biggest name he could potentially face is Taylor Fritz. 2014 US Open winner Marin Cilic and World No.22 Francisco Cerundolo are other alternatives. He could run into Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals. The likes of Ben Shelton and Stan Wawrinka are also in contention.

Jannik Sinner is the biggest name Stefanos Tsitsipas could cross paths with in the semis if he gets past all the challenges. Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev will potentially stand between him and his first Grand Slam title in the final.

Stefanos Tsitsipas aiming for 2024 Australian Open title, but odds stacked against him

Stefanos Tsitsipas is a two-time Grand Slam runner-up, losing both times to Novak Djokovic. In addition to last year’s Australian Open, he also lost the 2021 French Open final to the Serb.

However, the Greek star voiced his goals to win a Grand Slam title and the Olympic gold in Paris this year. He also said he hopes to remain fit enough to attain those targets. He claimed his 2023 season was hampered by injuries, which he does not want to happen again.

“I want to obviously bring an Olympic medal back to my country, that is a goal of mine. I want to win a Grand Slam title, that is also a goal of mine.”

Tsitsipas qualified for the 2023 ATP Finals but his campaign was cut short in the second match. He pulled out due to injury. He returned in the 2024 United Cup, representing Greece.

Featuring in two singles and one doubles fixture, he won only a solitary singles clash. Tsitsipas is not in his best touch. Other title favorites are coming off great form or significant match practice after the off-season. He has neither, and combined with his difficult draw, his wait to lift a Grand Slam title may last longer.