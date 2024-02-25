5 Best Tennis Shops in Dubai, Home of the Mega Dubai Open Tennis Championships ATP 500 Event

Even as the WTA leg of the Dubai Tennis Championships 2024 came to an end, the action continued in the Emirati city. The ATP 500 tournament’s main draw will begin on February 26 with the likes of Daniil Medvedev, Andy Murray, and Hubert Hurkacz in contention. On that note, here are the 5 best tennis shops in Dubai that fans of the sport can visit to fulfill their desire of playing tennis at any level or even for recreational purposes –

1. Tennis Shop.ae

With three outlets in Dubai, Tennis Shop.ae boasts a massive selection of tennis goods catering to all skill and financial levels. They stock tennis racquets, tennis shoes, men’s and women’s apparel, tennis accessories and much more. All big brands, including signature personal lines of athletes like Naomi Osaka, Novak Djokovic, and Coco Gauff, are available.

Their website also facilitates online shopping.

Address – Retail 5 Marina Walk Level LIV Residence – Dubai Marina – Dubai (Other branches in The Mall Jumeirah & Bluewaters Island, Dubai).

Contact – +971 4 250 6330

2. UAE Tennis website trumps physical stores to be one of the 5 best tennis shops in Dubai

Operated by the UAE Tennis Federation, the website offers a sizeable selection of the choicest racquets and other accessories. Head, Babolat, and Wilson racquets are available for ordering online.

Other accessories and apparel can be purchased from the website. They offer quick deliveries and no hassle returns/exchanges in case of outfits.

3. Maximus Sports

Specialising in all racquet sports, they have a large catalogue of tennis racquets, apparel, and accessories as well. Apart from Head, Babolat, Wilson, and Maximus racquets, the store also stocks strings, balls, machines, and other equipment.

They also offer stringing services. All purchases can be made through their website as well.

Address – Shop #2, 1st Floor, Giordano building – Sheikh Zayed Rd – Dubai

Contact – +971 50 249 1126

4. Top Spin Pro Shop

This shop has a big selection of tennis and padel equipment from all top brands. They also sell accessories, apparel, and footwear from all major companies. The store also offers stringing services with pickup and delivery. All purchases can be made from their website.

Interestingly, they also sell a couple of wooden vintage tennis racquets, a rare sight among 5 best tennis shops in Dubai.

Address –

Contact –

5. Go Sport is one of the biggest brands amongst 5 top tennis shops in Dubai

A big chain store with outlets across the Middle East, they have a vast selection across sports including tennis. They have a great selection of racquets, outfits, footwear, strings, and other tennis needs. While they have five branches in Dubai, patrons can also shop online from their website.

Address – Second Floor, Mall of Emirates, Sheikh Zayed Road, – Dubai (Flagship store)

Contact – +971 26454595

