“20 Years Old Too Early To Get Your First Injuries”: Former Player With Wins Over Big 3 Paints Grim Picture for Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz is famous for having a style of play which involves more physicality. This has resulted in the World No.2 already suffering from multiple injuries in a short career. According to former World No.3, Nikolay Davydenko, injuries at an early age will not bode well for the young Spanish star in the future.

According to Tennis365, Nikolay Davydenko gave an interview in which he spoke about young players currently on the ATP Tour. Davydenko agreed that players in Spain are often taught to use their body to the fullest and be athletic when it comes to playing for every point, perhaps due to more clay courts being available for training and playing matches in the country. Nobody has embodied this style better than Rafael Nadal. However, Davydenko believes that this approach leads to fatigue and increases chances of career-threatening injuries in the long run.

“For me, Alcaraz is very strange. Why is this happening? Because in the Spanish school of tennis, there is very serious physical activity. They swing unrealistically, they have supernatural physical fitness. They say that first of all you need to run and not get tired, and then play on the other side of the court. Of course, at 20 years old it is too early to get your first injuries.”

The Russian is not the only one to express shock and surprise when it comes to Carlos Alcaraz getting injured often at a young age. Alcaraz missed the ATP Finals last season due to an abdominal muscle tear. The Spaniard also missed the Australian Open 2023 due to a leg injury. He was also seen struggling during the US Open and after that, in the Asian swing too.

Carlos Alcaraz and his poor end to the season

Carlos Alcaraz fell off the wagon after winning the Wimbledon title in July 2023. Furthermore, Alcaraz lost his World No.1 ranking to rival Novak Djokovic towards the end of the season. Although the Spaniard did make it to the semifinals of the US Open and the ATP Finals 2023, in other tournaments, his performances were too under par. He was also criticised for not turning up for hosts Spain when they crashed out in the Round of 16 against Serbia in the Davis Cup a few months ago.

Alcaraz’s poor run of form was a combination of fatigue and injuries. However, with the 2024 season set to begin, the Spanish star will hope to rival Novak Djokovic for more titles in the coming season. With Alcaraz fit and raring to go, all eyes will be on him during the 2024 season.