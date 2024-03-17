Brad Gilbert Reveals Indian Wells and Miami Open 2024 Mistake ATP Has Made Which is Making American Tennis Suffer

The Indian Wells 2024 is at its business end now as another edition of the competition is about to end. However, there was a cloud of controversy about the coverage of the tournament throughout the event. While the on-field action was mesmerising, the off-field coverage of the Indian Wells divided opinions.

Coco Gauff’s coach, Brad Gilbert, was invited on CNBC to discuss the current condition of tennis. The American coach dived deep into discussing the problem with the coverage of Indian Wells. Gilbert believes that major sports channel like ESPN should have covered the Indian Wells tournament instead of Tennis Channel. The American believes that it ESPN would have broadcasted the match, it could have reached a higher audience and helped ATP in making money too. However, Tennis Channel broadcasted the matches, resulting in no money to the ATP.

“Indian Well tournament is exclusively only on Tennis Channel. It’s a good channel but it does not have a massive cable subscription but they don’t pay any TV rights. So, that is something that needs to happen in the near future. Tennis needs to be on major networks to take it to the next level, where it needs to be.”

Brad Gilbert gives his view on the ATP, WTA and Saudi deal

Brad Gilbert has asked the Grand Slams to wake up and make some big decisions as Saudi Offer for tennis has come in. According to multiple media reports, Saudi Arabia has put forth an offer worth $2 billion USD to merge the ATP and WTA Tours. However, the offer is yet to be accepted and Gilbert has given his thoughts on it.

The American tennis coach believes that it will be a decision of the players to go with Saudi or not. However, Gilbert believes that the decision will not impress anyone and some people will be disappointed. The American cited the examples of boxing, UFC and other sports who have made the move to Saudi Arabia.

“You are not gonna please everyone with this decision. It is the player’s decision and they will decide how they are gonna move forward. They are taking the money and doing it (hosting tournaments in Saudi) in boxing, UFC, Formula 1 and Golf. Maybe if they have that offer from Saudi Arabia it will wake up the Grand Slams and do something new.”