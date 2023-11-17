5 Players Who Have Broken Massive Novak Djokovic Winning Streaks Ft. Jannik Sinner

Mar 31, 2015; Key Biscayne, FL, USA; Novak Djokovic gestures after losing a point against Alexandr Dolgopolov (not pictured) on day nine of the Miami Open at Crandon Park Tennis Center. Djokovic won 6-7 (3), 7-5, 6-0. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Jannik Sinner ended Novak Djokovic’s 19-match winning streak at the ATP Finals. Earlier, the Serbian was unbeaten since losing the Wimbledon final against Carlos Alcaraz. But Jannik Sinner registered the first win of his career against Novak Djokovic by beating him 7-5, 6-7 (5), 7-6 in front of a packed home crowd.

Novak Djokovic is known for his ruthless mentality. The Serbian often comes from behind to win matches that look impossible to win. This is the main reason that he could stitch together so many winning streaks throughout his career. Jannik Sinner joins a long list of tennis superstars who have successfully ended Novak Djokovic’s winning streaks.

Roger Federer famously beat Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros 2011

Novak Djokovic’s 43-match run during the 2010–11 season is the fifth longest winning streak in tennis history. Also, it included 41 victories in a row since the beginning of 2011, which is the second-longest winning streak to begin a season. The Serbian won the ATP Finals and the Davis Cup and carried his winning form into the new season by winning the Australian Open.

In the French Open 2011 semifinals though, Roger Federer defeated Novak Djokovic, 6–7, 3–6, 6–3, 6–7 in a thrilling match to end the Serb’s winning streak. But the Swiss superstar lost to Rafael Nadal in the final.

When Novak Djokovic was thrown out of US Open 2020

Novak Djokovic was on a 26-match winning streak going into the US Open 2020. The Serbian was the favorite to win the tournament and another Grand Slam. This run included wins at the Australian Open and the Cincinnati Masters. Due to Covid-19, the tournaments were limited and played without crowds.

In his Round of 16 match against Pablo Carreno Busta, Djokovic was defaulted for striking a lineswoman with the ball, although accidentally. The ball was hit in anger by Djokovic and was aimed up towards the sky, but unfortunately the Serb had to pay the price of his poor temperament. He was disqualified from the tournament, ending his winning streak.

Alexander Zverev denied Novak Djokovic Olympic gold

Novak Djokovic was on a 22-match winning streak before losing to Alexander Zverev in the Olympic Games semifinals in Tokyo. The Serbian was heavy favorite going in to the match but was beaten 6-1, 3-6, 6-1. Djokovic’s unbeaten run included wins against Rafael Nadal at the French Open, on his way to the title and the Wimbledon Championship win.

Medvedev trumped Djokovic earlier this year

Novak Djokovic enjoyed a 20-match winning streak during the 2023 season. The Serbian won the ATP Finals in 2022 staying unbeaten and carried his form into the new season. Djokovic won the Australian Open but lost the final of the Dubai Tennis Championships to Daniil Medvedev. The Russian defeated the Serbian 4-6, 4-6.

Jannik Sinner’s recent masterful win

Jannik Sinner ended Novak Djokovic’s 19-match winning streak at the ATP Finals 2023. During his unbeaten run, the Serbian won the Cincinnati Masters, US Open and the Paris Masters while defeating Holger Rune in his first round-robin match of the ATP Finals last.

Wawrinka denied Djokovic a chance to win 4 Grand Slams

Stan Wawrinka ended Novak Djokovic’s incredible run of 30 wins in a row in what was an otherwise dominant 2015 season for the World No.1. The Serbian lost the French Open final to Stan Wawrinka 6–4, 4–6, 3–6, 4–6. This was the only Grand Slam that Djokovic failed to win in the 2015 season. After this defeat, Djokovic stitched up another winning run of 23 games to win the Wimbledon, US Open and the ATP Finals.