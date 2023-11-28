Maria Sharapova, Holger Rune, Ons Jabeur and All Tennis Stars Who Attended the F1 Abu Dhabi GP

Aug 14, 2009; Toronto, ON, Canada; Maria Sharapova (RUS) during a media event atop the CN Tower for the official draw for the 2009 Rogers Cup beginning next week at the Rexall Centre in Toronto. Mandatory Credit: Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports and Jul 12, 2023; London, United Kingdom; Holger Rune (DEN) waves as he leaves the court after his match against Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) on day 10 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Tennis stars are enjoying their time during the off-season. The season ended after the Davis Cup for some of the men’s players while the WTA Finals was the last tournament for all the women’s players mostly. It is no secret that Tennis and Formula 1 share a special bond since tennis players and F1 drivers know each other and are often seen watching each other in action in their free time, coming to the court or track to cheer them. Amongst big names, Holger Rune and Ons Jabeur were spotted at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix recently.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is one of the high-profile events on the F1 calendar. Celebrities from all over the world turn up for the mega event filled with glamour. This year as well, a lot of stars from different fields made it to Abu Dhabi for the weekend.

Five-time Grand Slam winner Maria Sharapova was also amongst tennis stars who attended the Grand Prix. The Russian, who is a constant at F1 races, posed with Ons Jabeur. Sharapova has stated that Jabeur is her favorite player and this meeting was again a show of mutual respect and love among both tennis stars.

Rising stars like Hubert Hurkacz and Denis Shapovalov were also present at the event. Both the players were seen enjoying their time away from tennis and adding to the already incredible atmosphere. Young tennis star, Holger Rune was invited to the event by Ferrari. The Dane even had a chat with Charles Leclerc and posted about it on his social media account. The 20-year-old was seen having a great time and taking pictures with his fans.

Along with these tennis stars, there were other prominent sporting personalities present for the event. Kevin de Bruyne and Patrice Evra represented football, while Irina Shayk, Chris Hemsworth and Shania Twain added glamour to the event.

From Holger Rune to Roger Federer, tennis stars who follow Formula 1

Amongst bigger tennis names, Roger Federer attended the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2016 alongwith his wife Mirka Federer. Daniil Medvedev have confessed his love for Formula 1. The Russian has further added that he wants to start racing after retiring from tennis. Medvedev has even attended F1 races on a few occasions.

Recently, the Russian attended the Spanish Grand Prix shortly after his French Open exit. Medvedev even posted a picture with F1 star Alex Albon on his twitter, suggesting he is training for F1.

Interestingly, many tennis players such as Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas amongst others live Monte Carlo, Monaco. Monte Carlo also has a dedicated Grand Prix each year and is one of the hubs of cars and car racing in the world.