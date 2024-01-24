5 Top Players Who Have Beaten Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open Ft. Roger Federer

Jan 23, 2024; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates his victory against Taylor Fritz of the United States in the quarter final of the men s singles. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports

Novak Djokovic is the king of the Australian Open. The Serbian superstar has created history at Melbourne Park, winning the tournament a record 10 times. The 36-year-old has broken numerous records throughout his career in Australian and is unbeaten at the Australian Open since 2018. The Serbian is unbeaten in 33 consecutive matches at the ‘Happy Slam’ and shares the record with the legendary Monica Seles.

While Novak Djokovic has been almost unbeatable in Melbourne, some top tennis stars have managed to defeat the Serbian. Although Djokovic has won 10 titles, many players have denied him a chance to extend his trophy cabinet and knocked the Serbian out of the Australian Open.

Martin Safin – 2005

Martin Safin knocked Novak Djokovic out of the Australian Open in the first round in 2005. The Russian dispatched the young Serbian with relative ease to win the match in straight sets. Djokovic lost the match 6-0, 6-2, 6-1 as the then young star failed to make an impact. Safin went on the win the tournament by defeating Lleyton Hewitt in the final to win the title.

Roger Federer – 2007

Roger Federer knocked out Novak Djokovic in the fourth round of the Australian Open in 2007. The defending champion won the match in straight sets to send the then number 14 seed, Novak Djokovic packing. Federer won the match 6-2, 7-5, 6-3 on his way to retain his title. The Swiss maestro won back to back Australian Open titles in 2006 and 2007.

Andy Roddick – 2009

Novak Djokovic and Andy Roddick played out a classic at the Australian Open 2009 quarterfinals. Djokovic, the defending champion was ousted by the American in four sets. Roddick was at his aggressive best throughout the match and came back to win the second and third set, after losing the first. However, with the American up a break in the fourth set, Djokovic retired from the match due to an injury. Rafael Nadal went on to win his first Australian Open title by defeating Roger Federer in the final.

Jo-Wilfred Tsonga – 2010

Jo-Wilfred Tsonga came back from two sets to one down to register a famous win against Novak Djokovic. The charismatic Frenchman won the quarterfinals against the Serbian superstar to produce an upset. Djokovic was the number three seed and one of the favorites going into the match, however, ended up losing 7-6, 6-7, 1-6, 6-3, 6-1 to Tsonga.

Stan Wawrinka – 2014

Novak Djokovic was ousted at the quarterfinals stage of the Australian Open again in 2014. Swiss star, Stan Wawrinka produced his all time great performance to stop the Serbian in his tracks. In a thrilling five sets match, the Swiss star produced some amazing tennis to knock the Serbian out of the competition. Wawrinka won the match 2-6, 6-4, 6-2, 3-6, 9-7.