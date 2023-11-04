“Accustomed to Such High Standards With Federer & Nadal”: 18-Time Grand Slam Champion Hails Battle Between Novak Djokovic and Younger Generation

Aug 20, 2023; Mason, OH, USA; Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) reacts after Novak Djokovic (SRB) after the match during the men s singles final of the Western and Southern Open tennis tournament at Lindner Family Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Former tennis star Martina Navratilova has admitted she is enjoying the rivalry between Novak Djokovic and the younger generation of players. Djokovic is still going strong at 36 years of age and showing no signs of slowing down. Navratilova, an 18-time Grand Slam women’s singles winner herself, expects Djokovic to play for many more years and keep competing with the new generation.

Advertisement

Novak Djokovic has enjoyed a great 2023 season, winning three Grand Slam titles. The Serbian has extended his Grand Slam record to 24, two clear of Rafael Nadal at 22. The 36-year-old has already won 12 Major titles in his 30s.

With Roger Federer retired and Rafael Nadal struggling with injuries, Novak Djokovic is rivalling the young brigade consisting of Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner for big titles. According to Tennis365, Navratilova has admitted that since the tennis world is so used to seeing a high standard of tennis due to Nadal and Federer, it is fun to witness a ‘clash of generations’.

Advertisement

“We have become accustomed to such high standards with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. It’s nice to witness the clash of generations, with all the respect they have for each other. They are the only ones who can give their best, because in tennis you can be the best in the world, but if you play against a bad opponent, you won’t see good points. These guys give their best, and it’s the same at the WTA. You depend on the excellence of your opponent.”

The tennis legend has hailed the Djokovic and Alcaraz rivalry as a ‘clash of generations’ and expects the Serbian to dominate it. Alcaraz and Djokovic have 2-2 head-to-head record, with all their matches being close encounters.

Novak Djokovic can play for 20 more years according to Navratilova

Martina Navratilova has hailed Novak Djokovic’s fitness and admitted that the Serbian can play for 20 more years. Although this does not sound realistic, it is a testament of Djokovic’s fitness and consistency. The Serbian is performing well at the Paris Masters, and is the favorite to win it. Also, the 36 year-old will be eager to have some Davis Cup success with Serbia.

With Rafael Nadal set to come back in 2024, fans are excited to see Djokovic and him renew their rivalry. Also, with the Olympics lined up in Paris 2024, all eyes will be on Novak Djokovic as he will look to continue his dream form.