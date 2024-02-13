Marcos Giron vs Emilio Nava Delray Beach Open 2024 Prediction, Odds, Weather and Live Streaming Details

At the 2024 Delray Beach Open, Marcos Giron vs Emilio Nava is all set to take place in the first-round clash. Both fellow American players will look to advance to the next stage where Adrian Mannarino is waiting for either of them. Giron recently beat Mannarino 6-1, 6-3 in the semi-finals of the Dallas Open 2024.

Advertisement

Giron even caused an upset before that, beating Francis Tiafoe in the quarterfinals, proving all predictions wrong. Even though he lost the final against Tommy Paul, he will be confident coming into the Delray Beach Open. On the other hand, Emilio Nava is a wildcard entrant in the tournament.

Advertisement

Therefore, in its Marcus Giron vs Emilio Nava prediction, The SportsRush favors Giron to win. Currently ranked 52nd, Marcos Giron has almost thrice as better rankings than Nava, who is at 146th. The match will be played at local time 6:00 pm on STADIUM at the Delray Beach Tennis Center.

What are the Marcos Giron vs Emilio Nava odds?

As per Pokerstars, the odds for Marcos Giron is 1.30, whereas for Emilio Nava, it is 3. Marcos Giron is expected to win in straight sets.

What is the Marcos Giron vs Emilio Nava head-to-head?

Marcos Giron and Emilio Nava have only clashed once before their soon-to-be Delray Beach encounter. This was at the Monterrey Challenger on 2nd April 2019, where Giron won the match comfortably by 6-4, 6-2. So, Giron holds the advantage there as well.

Where to watch Marcos Giron vs Emilio Nava live?

The Marcos Giron vs Emilio Nava match can be watched online on the Tennis TV platform. In the United States, the match will be live on the Tennis Channel, in Australia it’s beIN Sports, and in Great Britain, it’s Sky Sports. The match will start at 1 pm local time on Tuesday.

Who is playing in the Delray Beach Open 2024?

The 2024 edition of the Delray Beach Open will comprise players from across the world and rankings. The Top 8 seeds are (in ascending order): Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Tommy Paul, Adrian Mannarino, Miomir Kecmanovic, Matteo Arnaldi, Dan Evans, and Max Purell. Some of the other players are Nuno Borges, Rinky Hijikata, Jordan Thompson, Alex Michelsen, Thanasi Kokkinakis, James Duckworth, Taro Daniel, Shang Jhungcheng, etc.

Advertisement

The match between Marcos Giron and Emilio Nava is expected to go on without any disturbance in the weather. The weather will be mostly sunny at 26 degrees Celsius, with 54% humidity and 18 km/h wind speed. Expect a thrilling contest.