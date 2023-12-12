Rafael Nadal vs Carlos Alcaraz Netflix Slam Match in Las Vegas Set to Attract More Than Whopping $1,000,000 in Ticket Sales Alone

OTT giants Netflix announced recently that they are set to stream a one-night exhibition match between Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz. The two Spanish giants will compete in the exhibition match in Las Vegas on March 3, 2024. The event has been named as “The Netflix Slam” and it is believed that the ticket sales across will cross $1 million.

Advertisement

Rafael Nadal recently announced his comeback as well to the ATP Tour in what could be his last year as a professional player. Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz is just getting started in his career and the 20-year-old is already the World No.2 men’s tennis player. This match could already be the most awaited in the coming season, after the Australian Open.

According to a recent post on Linkedin by a reputed American sports business journalist, the Netflix Slam could very well generate around $1 million in ticket sales alone. Besides that, the broadcast rights deal value hasn’t yet been disclosed but that too is set to be a huge multi-million one. More so, since Netflix has the exclusive global digital rights for the event and this might not be televised at all.

Advertisement

The match is set to take place at The Michelob Ultra Arena, which is one of the biggest sports stadiums in Las Vegas. With the most cheapest tickets starting from $75-$90, a full house is on the cards with tickets to be sold like hot cakes.

Netflix have had great success by venturing into sports. The OTT platform delivered it’s first-ever live sporting event with the Golf Cup, a golf competition between F1 drivers and PGA Tour players in Las Vegas. Netflix have also enjoyed success with other sports related series like F1: Drive to Survive and Break Point. However, this will be another step forward for the famous OTT platform as two of the best players in the world will come together at the Netflix Slam.

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz thrilled to play in the Netflix Slam

Both Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz have announced their happiness at participating in the Netflix Slam. The Spanish duo have faced each other three times, with Nadal leading the head-to-head 2-1. However, Alcaraz won their last meeting in Madrid, in 2022.

The Spanish superstars have expressed their happiness at participating in the event. Rafael Nadal said that he was delighted to visit Las Vegas for the first time in his career. The 22-time Grand Slam champion added that he hopes to have a fantastic night of tennis against Carlos Alcaraz.

“I’m very excited for my first visit to Las Vegas, one of the most iconic and entertaining cities in the world. I’m also very excited to be playing with my fellow countryman Carlos Alcaraz. I am sure it will be a fantastic night of tennis.”

Advertisement

Carlos Alcaraz said that playing against Nadal is a big honor for him. The Spaniard further added that Nadal is one of the nicest guys on the ATP Tour. Alcaraz also said he was very excited about facing ‘an all-time great’ in Nadal at the Netflix Slam.

“I’m honoured and so happy to be sharing the court with Rafa in Las Vegas. He’s an all-time great, of course, and his records and achievements speak for themselves. Rafa also is one of the nicest guys on Tour and I look forward to our match on March 3.”