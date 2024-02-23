HomeSearch

Alexander Zverev vs Jordan Thompson Prediction, Live Streaming and All You Need to Know About Los Cabos Open 2024 Semi-Final

Tanmay Roy
|Published

Alexander Zverev vs Jordan Thompson Los Cabos 2024 Semifinal Prediction

Images Credits: © Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Cabos Open 2024 has reached its semi-final stage, with Alexander Zverev vs Jordan Thompson being the second of the two semi-finals. Zverev defeated Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-3, 6-4 to book his place in the top 4, whereas Thompson beat Alex Michelsen 0-6, 7-6 (7-1), 7-5 to reach there. While it will be a thrilling contest, The SportsRush predicts that topmost-seeded Alexander Zverev will win the match between him and Thompson. The temperature in Rio is around the 30-31 degree Celsius mark during the evening. The wind speed is 14 km/h and the humidity is 76%. There is a next-to-none chance of rainfall with 5% precipitation.

The Zverev vs Thompson match will take place on the outdoor hard courts of Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, Mexico. It starts at around 11 PM ET on Friday i.e. 23rd February.

What is the Alexander Zverev vs Jordan Thompson head-to-head?

The head-to-head between Alexander Zverev and Jordan Thompson is 1-1. They first met at the 2017 Citi Open in Washington, where Zverev won 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-5). The final set was a nail-biter. The next and the last time they met was at the 2023 Rakuten Japan Open in Tokyo. This time, Thompson took his revenge by beating Zverev 6-3, 6-4.

Where to watch Alexander Zverev vs Jordan Thompson live?

The Alexander Zverev vs Jordan Thompson match can be watched live on the Tennis Channel in the USA. In the UK, it will stream live on Sky Sports.

What is the Jordan Thompson tennis ranking?

Jordan Thompson ranks 42nd in the ATP rankings in the men’s singles category. Conversely, Zverev ranks 6th in the world rankings.

How much money has Alexander Zverev made?

Alexander Zverev has made a total of $39,949,820 in prize money earnings from his tennis career. His total net worth is $35 million.

