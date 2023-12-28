“Always Looks Bored to Death at Taylor Fritz’s Matches”: Fans Have a Laugh as Morgan Riddle Account Features on Top Tennis Social media Accounts

Mar 20, 2022; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Taylor Fritz (USA) with his girlfriend Morgan Riddle after defeating Rafael Nadal (ESP) in the men s final at the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The fans on social media are preparing themselves for the new season, just like the players. The tennis community have been sharing their opinions on twitter and recently came together to troll a top tennis social media account. Tennis.com posted a list of ‘must-follow’ accounts for 2024 and that included the name of Morgan Riddle.

Morgan Riddle is the girlfriend of American tennis star, Taylor Fritz. Riddle is an American TikTok star who posts content on her social media handles. She is often seen touring with Fritz and posts the inside stories of an athletes life. However, the tennis community is not best pleased at her inclusion and felt that Riddle is hardly interested in tennis.

The tennis fans on Twitter bashed Tennis.com and called it a ‘non-tennis’ account. Some fans wrote that Riddle is bored during Fritz’s matches, while other said that she just attends the matches to be on camera. Some of the other tweets included people calling Riddle’s inclusion in the must-follow accounts on social media, as ’embarrassing’.

Morgan Riddle feels tennis is still ‘uncool’ in America

Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, is often on headlines. The American content creator is never shy to share her opinion and has got into some controversies in the past. Riddle once admitted that tennis is still uncool and in America and she is on a mission to make it popular again.

The TikTok star started posted content to promote tennis to her audience in a bid to attract more crowds. Riddle is a smart social media influencer and knows how to attract audiences to her account. The American is often seen at the stadiums, watching her boyfriend, Taylor Fritz, play live.

Morgan Riddle started posting content on her social media channels promoting tennis and explaining her followers who they should start following it. Also, the American influencer started writing pro tennis captions in a bid to make it popular again in the USA. Fritz and Riddle have been dating for three years and are often seen sharing content on social media for their fans.

“Tennis tournaments are not your average casual sporting events with hot dogs and beer. You can expect champagne, strawberries and cream, Nobu and getting to wear really cute outfits. If you’re looking for a sign to go to a tennis tournament this year, this is it.”