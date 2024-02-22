Andrey Rublev vs Jakub Mensik Prediction, Odds, Weather and Live Streaming of the Doha Open 2024

The Andrey Rublev vs Jakub Mensik match in the Doha Open 2024 quarter-final is attracting much interest from the fans. Rublev is one of the favorites for the titles, while Mensik is fresh from a win against Andy Murray. This will be the first-ever meeting between the duo, adding even more excitement to the clash.

The weather is Doha is expected to be pleasant with temperatures around 22 degrees Celsius and clear skies. The SportsRush predicts Andrey Rublev to win the match in straight sets. Here are some FAQs about the match –

What is the Rublev vs Mensik head to head?

This Andrey Rublev vs Jakub Mensik clash will be the first-ever meeting between the duo. Both the tennis stars are yet to collide in their careers, adding more thrill to this quarterfinal encounter.

What is the Jakub Mensik ranking?

Jakub Mensik is the new young star in tennis. The Czech star is just 18 years of age and is ranked No.116 in the world in men’s singles. However, with a recent victory against Andy Murray, the teenager will be confident of an upgrade in rankings soon.

Where to watch Rublev vs Mensik live?

The Andrey Rublev vs Jakub Mensik match will be streamed live all over the world on Challenger TV. However, the American audience can tune in to the live match on Tennis Channel at 10 AM ET on Thursday.

Who sponsors Andrey Rublev?

Andrey Rublev is one of the favorites in the brand market. The Russian star has not only enjoyed success on court, but off it too. Andrey Rublev wears his own brand Rublo on court. However, the Russian was formerly associated with Nike. The 26-year-old uses the racquets from Head and also has deals with Bulgari and Penhaligon.

What are the Rublev vs Mensik odds?

According to Pokerstars, Andrey Rublev will start as the favorite in the quarter-final encounter. The odds set for Andrey Rublev are 1.11, compared to Jakub Mensik’s 5.00.