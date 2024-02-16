Andy Roddick Has Hilarious Super Bowl Request for Joe Biden After Seeing Usher on Rollerskates

Trust Andy Roddick to always have a good sense of humor. He has indirectly made a special request to the administration led by Joe Biden. Sunday (Februaty 12) was the day of the Super Bowl, the day almost every single American household was glued to their television sets, and those that could afford it, flew to Las Vegas. Owing to the Super Bowl and the attraction it creates, Roddick has one wish which only Joe Biden can fulfill.

In his new Served With Andy Roddick podcast, the 2003 US Open winner requested Joe Biden to grant a holiday the very next day of the Super Bowl. This is due to the celebratory mood in America on the night of the Super Bowl and the willingness to sleep in the next day.

“Monday after the Super Bowl should be a national holiday in America. Like who wants to get up after that. Nobody wants to get up. Kids are at our door at 5:45. I’m like, ‘Did you know I was up, watching football and analyzing commercials last night. Anyways, I’m saying like we don’t know what’s gonna happen with elections this year, but if someone just came out and said my entire platform is just having the Monday after the Super Bowl be a national holiday and getting rid of Daylight Savings time forver, I think we might actually have something,” said Andy Roddick on the latest episode of his ‘Served with Andy Roddick’ podcast.

Roddick was complaining that despite staying up all night to watch the game, he still had to get up and take his kids to school on a Monday. The Super Bowl venue this year was Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada and the game was won by Kansas City Chiefs over San Francisco 49ers 25-22.

Famous singer-songwriter Usher blew away Andy Roddick’s mind

Besides the match in itself, The Super Bowl half-time show is something of a spectacle, one that creates maximum entertainment and everyone looks forward to it. This time around, popular singer-songwriter and dancer Usher performed during the half-time, but with rollerskates on.

Usher danced upon a makeshift stage with his rollerskates and Andy Roddick lost his mind. Andy Roddick called it the best athletic feat he saw that evening and it wasn’t part of the football game. Even better than what Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes achieved all night.

Besides Roddick, other tennis stars like Serena Williams and Coco Gauff were also in awe of Usher’s skills. Even Mr. Beast made an appearance on the Super Bowl commercial this year. Roddick is a huge fan of the NFL, often analyzing every aspect of the game to the bits. He even raved about Andy Reid’s ‘Corn Dog Tactic’ that won the Kansas City Chiefs the Super Bowl LVIII.