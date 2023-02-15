“You’re everywhere”: Fans react to MrBeast making appearance in NFL Super Bowl commercial

The Kansas City Chiefs have been crowned champions of the 2022 Superbowl season. However, fans of YouTube king, MrBeast, were elated to spot him in one of the NFL commercials. Before his appearance, Jimmy informed his Twitter audience about his appearance.

After a short while, NFL aired their latest commercial that featured Diana Flores. The commercial showed women footballers taking part in the NFL.

MrBeast makes his first NFL commercial appearance



In the commercial titled “Run With It”, Jimmy appears at the 1:06 mark and is seemingly busy on his phone as Diana Flores rushes past him. In the video, he says “I missed it.” The King of content posted the same thing on Twitter and fans were excited to learn about his NFL commercial presence.

I can’t believe I missed it — MrBeast (@MrBeast) February 13, 2023

The commercial shows how Diana Flores dodges a bunch of people including her mother. In the end, she reunites with her teammates and the screen reads:

“To the women pushing football forward, we can’t wait to see where you take this game.”

The thread of the tweet has everyone in awe of how he manages to be everywhere.

King of content wins big money as Chiefs win NFL Superbowl

Aside from being a part of the commercial, the Chiefs supporter also placed a $500k bet on them winning.

I got $500k on the chiefs I hope they win 😅 — MrBeast (@MrBeast) February 12, 2023

As Patrick Mahomes led his team to victory against the Philadelphia Eagles, MrBeast also won the bet and celebrated the victory of his favorite team and some big money. The thread had some like-minded people assemble as they celebrated the Chiefs’ victory and congratulated MrBeast.

Soooo @MrBeast did you just win the $500k bet on the Chiefs?!? 👀 pic.twitter.com/BtVFsthnc8 — The Best of Live Audio (@BestLiveAudio) February 13, 2023

Bro! Didn't know you liked the Chiefs. We need to hang out more. — Smilethecynic (@CynizenTV) February 13, 2023

You're also in my newsletter. You're everywhere dude. You rock — Pete Sena (@petesena) February 13, 2023

People have been all praises about MrBeast’s appearance. More than that, they have been more appreciative of Diana Flores, who easily flaunts her skills in the commercial.

