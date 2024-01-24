New Balance Pays Coco Gauff the Ultimate Tribute by Changing Physical Australian Open Store Overnight

Jan 23, 2024; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Coco Gauff of the United States celebrates against Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine in the quarter-finals of the women s singles, at the Australian Open. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports

19-year-old tennis star Coco Gauff is soon to be the next big thing from America after Serena Williams. She achieved worldwide fame after her US Open win last year and has already reached the semi-finals of the ongoing Australian Open. However, her brand identity started well before that when she started a partnership with Massachusetts-based footwear brand New Balance.

Advertisement

Ever since Gauff was 14 years old, New Balance has supported the young starlet, hoping that she would bring back American tennis to its former glory. Their recent gesture at the ongoing AO is evidence enough of their deep and devout support for the 19-year-old. The Melbourne store of New Balance has given itself a ‘facelift’, as they describe, and posted it on Instagram. Gauff, in response, shared it over her Instagram story.

The New Balance store, with a white marble-like exterior look and a see-through glass entrance, added a notable Gauff quote at the front.

Advertisement

“Look Good. Feel Good!” read the quote by Gauff. “NB @ AO had a facelift overnight installing Cocos quote from the tournament,” read the Instagram post by an user Joel Hanlon, which Gauff shared.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C2d7guFyeph/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Gauff made the quote after her first-round match against Anna Karolina Schmiedlova. She mentioned how she was at 3-3 in the first set, which she went on to win 6-3, she told herself that quote to boost herself and calm her nerves. Gauff won the round by scoring a bagel against her in the next set. She met with a loud cheer from the crowd when she mentioned the quote and she ended it by thanking the people and calling it a truly ‘Happy Slam’.

Coco Gauff’s long-term partnership with New Balance

Coco Gauff started her partnership with New Balance in 2018 when she was a 14-year-old. It wasn’t until a year later at Wimbledon when Gauff stamped her authority in the tennis world, that her partnership with New Balance strengthened. She reached the fourth round of the tournament for the first time in her life and defeated Venus Williams in the first round.

Advertisement

Chris Davies, New Balance’s Vice-President, saw this as an opportunity to market themselves on the back of America’s upcoming starlet.

“I think American tennis as a whole is going to be viewing the US Open in a new light because of Coco. Whatever role we can play in contributing to that excitement and passion, we will play. We are investing more from a product and marketing standpoint around the US Open to really ensure that whatever collections we do come out with reflect Coco’s values and what she brings to the court. She is the ideal figure to put American tennis back on the map and we are happy to play a role in that alongside her,” said Davies to Forbes magazine in 2019.

Gauff’s breakthrough in the tennis world was what allowed New Balance to concretize their relationship with her in 2019. Both the brand and Gauff couldn’t be prouder of being associated with each other, as evident by their new outlook.

Although a specific number isn’t released, industry estimates suggest that she may earn up to $1 million from her New Balance deal every year. This involves her own $170 Coco CG1 sneakers. Besides the footwear brand, Gauff also endorses Head, Barilla, Beats by Dr. Dre, and many more. Her total earnings from endorsements range around $15 million annually.

She is one of the highest-paid female athletes today.