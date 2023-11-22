Ardent Roger Federer Supporter Insults Novak Djokovic on Social Media, WTA Player Brings up Rafael Nadal to Hit Back

Jul 14, 2018; London, United Kingdom; Rafael Nadal (ESP) in action during his match against Novak Djokovic (SRB) on day 12 at All England Lawn and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

WTA player Andreea Prisacariu implored fans to stop endlessly comparing the Big 3 of tennis, hitting out at a post mocking Novak Djokovic. A supposed Roger Federer fan account trolled the World No.1 on X (formerly Twitter). Prisacariu slammed the post, saying she loves the Serb the most but does not hold negative feelings for Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal, requesting other fans to respect all three legends.

Novak Djokovic won a record 24th Grand Slam and has found widespread acceptance as the GOAT of tennis after that achievement especially. However, the debate over the best player among the Big 3 never truly dies down. The fan armies of the players keep arguing and slinging mud at each other, even targeting rival athletes viciously sometimes.

A Federer fan page mocked Djokovic’s repeated failures at the Olympics, sharing photos of him after each defeat in the prestigious event. Federer has a singles silver and a doubles gold while Nadal has bagged a gold apiece in both. Djokovic’s best result, however, is a bronze in singles.

Responding to this post on X, Prisacariu questioned the constant and unnecessary comparisons. She said Djokovic is her favourite player but she respected Federer and Nadal just as much and did not wish negativity upon them. The Romanian added another tweet, imploring fans to let these legendary players exist without comparing them. She requested people to enjoy watching them and not mock their efforts.

Fans hailed Prisacariu’s mature view on the debate. They agreed with her and thanked her for speaking up against fan wars.

One fan said he was fortunate to live in the Big 3 era and they pushed each other to greater heights.

Novak Djokovic looking forward to Rafael Nadal comeback

Rafael Nadal has been out of action since the 2023 Australian Open. He also underwent surgery in June which lengthened his injury lay-off. Novak Djokovic empathised with him, saying he knows how difficult it is to return from surgery (via Hindustan Times). The World No.1 wished for the Spaniard to have a quick rehabilitation and get back to tennis as soon as possible. He called his Big 3 rival important for the game and a great legend.

Nadal recently confirmed his return for next season. Djokovic was thrilled to hear this ‘amazing news’ and desired to play the 22-time Grand Slam champion at least one more time before he hung up his boots. The Serb admired how Nadal did not give up on the sport despite multiple injuries and kept fighting after every setback (via Eurosport).

Djokovic had a brilliant 2023 season and will be back for more next year. His rivalry with Nadal may see one more chapter. It is heart-warming to see the two rivals respect each other even if their fanbases keep quarrelling.