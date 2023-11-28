“Mr. Novak Djokovic Must Be Suspended”: Former French Athlete Left Embarrassed As ITIA Confirms Serb Took Doping Test

Former French cyclist Marc Madiot recently slammed Novak Djokovic for allegedly refusing to take a doping test before his Davis Cup fixture. However, he had to eat his word after the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) announced the Serb duly provided his sample and did not break any rules.

Djokovic revealed he had to undergo a random drug test 90 minutes before his match. He was set to face Cameron Norrie in a singles clash in the Davis Cup quarter-final. He slammed the procedure and said it affected his pre-match routine. Subsequently, the 24-time Grand Slam winner gave his sample only after the match.

Madiot believed Djokovic should have been punished instead of just being warned. However, the ITIA dispelled all doubts and announced that the World No.1 followed the rulebook. The agency said players have the choice to provide a sample either before or after their fixture. Djokovic, hence, did nothing wrong by opting to undergo the test after his match.

The ITIA clarified that the Serb indeed took the test. They added that players are notified after the game in most events except the Davis Cup, where informing beforehand is the norm. They stated the rules are the same for everyone (via Tennis365).

“The first thing to say is that Djokovic did not refuse the test. The rules state that when a player is notified, they must provide a sample as soon as they can.

“In Davis Cup, teams are notified before the start of the match. This allows players to choose if they prefer to do it before their match, otherwise, it will be after, a member of the organisation told us. They have a choice.”

Former cyclist said Novak Djokovic should’ve been punished for refusing test before match

Former cycling champion Marc Madiot called for Novak Djokovic to be suspended for not taking the test (via Tennis365). He said a cyclist refusing a drug test is deemed to have a positive result by default. In such cases, the athlete is sanctioned, and the Frenchman said Djokovic also should be. He said a sportsperson does not have the right to refuse a test or change timings.

“If the anti-doping body is doing its job, Mr Novak Djokovic must be suspended. He refused a test before the match and did it after. In cycling, you are subjected to a test and if you refuse, you are automatically positive. “If that is the case, you are sanctioned. You don’t have the right to refuse testing, that’s the rule.”

Madiot claimed some drugs do not leave a trace if not immediately tested and hence, would not show up in post-match checks. Some drugs can be detected only if tested soon after consumption. Hence, pre-match checks were introduced. Madiot could not comprehend Djokovic went unpunished, receiving only a warning. However, all debate was laid to rest after ITIA gave Djokovic the clean chit.