How Serena Williams Orchestrated Unbeatable 21-Year Winning Streak in Billie Jean King Cup For United States

Tanmay Roy
Published

Image Credits: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Serena Williams has garnered a heap of records throughout her career, more than possibly most can ever achieve. As if her 23 Grand Slam wins and 73 WTA career titles weren’t enough, she had also won 14 women’s singles matches in a row at the Billie Jean King Cup. Williams debuted in the Billie Jean King Cup in 1999, and even as a 17-year-old, played a huge role in the USA lifting the trophy that year. Fast forward to 2020 and she was still winning matches whether the USA was winning the trophy or not.

In 1999, Serena Williams beat Rita Grande 6-1, 6-1 in USA’s 4-1 win over Italy. She didn’t play from 2000-2002 and only came back in 2003 when the USA ended as finalists. She won 7-5, 6-1 against Iveta Benesova in the USA’s 5-0 win against the Czech Republic in the group stage. However, when the USA lost 1-4 to France in the finals, Williams didn’t play that match.

Serena Williams has been the strongest force for the USA from 1999 to 2020 when she last played in the tournament. She has won numerous singles matches, almost pushing her country to the verge of a win every time. From 1999 to 2020, Williams had an enviable record of 14-0 until her loss against Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia by 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 5-7 (4-7).

In 2007, when the USA played Belgium in the group stage and won 5-0, Serena Williams defeated Caroline Maes 6-1, 6-4 in her singles match. USA eventually lost in the semi-inals to Russia 2-3. In 2020, in the qualifying round, Serena Williams defeated Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia by 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-3), which was her last win in the tournament.

This record of Serena Williams is set to remain forever in the Billie Jean King Cup as these days, the schedules of players are gruelling.

With no Serena Williams, how is Team USA preparing for the Billie Jean King Cup 2024?

In 2024, the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers will take place from 12-13 April in Orlando, Florida. Team USA will be facing Belgium in their qualifier match. They will be captained by Lindsay Davenport, a Billie Jean King Cup legend who won the title three times as a player (1996, 1999, 2000). The team also comprises debutantes Emma Navarro and Caroline Dolehide as well as other star players like Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend and Madison Keys. The match will be played on the outdoor hard courts of the USTA National Campus.

Here in lies a fascinating opportunity for the USA to win their 19th title this year. The qualifying matches will stream live on the Tennis Channel and a full panel of commentators and pundits are set to present this exciting tournament to fans in the United States.

