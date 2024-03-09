Aryna Sabalenka Has Opportunity to Emulate Illustrious Trio ft. Maria Sharapova With Fascinating Record at Indian Wells

Aryna Sabalenka will begin her Indian Wells 2024 campaign on Saturday evening. Having lost in the final in the last edition, she will have her eyes set on the big prize this year. If she gets her hands on the trophy this time, the Belarusian will become only the fourth woman to win the singles title after finishing runner-up in the previous year. The illustrious group includes Monica Seles, Caroline Wozniacki, and Maria Sharapova.

Coming off a shock first-round defeat at the Dubai Tennis Championships, Sabalenka will hope to rediscover the form that saw her win the 2024 Australian Open. She entered Indian Wells as the Australian Open champion last year as well. In 2023, she began with a 6-2, 6-0 demolition of Evgeniya Rodina, followed by Lesia Tsurenko giving her a walkover.

Sabalenka then defeated Barbora Krejcikova, Coco Gauff, and Maria Sakkari, in that order, to get to the championship match. However, eventual champion Elena Rybakina got the best of her to condemn her to second place.

Aryba Sabalenka will derive inspiration from Monica Seles, Caroline Wozniacki, and Maria Sharapova. All of them bagged the Indian Wells women’s singles titles the very next year after finishing runner-up. Seles lost the 1991 final, only the third edition of the tournament, to Martina Navratilova. However, she bounced back to defeat Conchita Martinez in 1992 and secure the title.

Wozniacki repeated the feat 19 years later. She lost the 2010 summit clash against Jelena Jankovic, only to return in 2011 and bag the trophy with a win over Marion Bartoli in the final. Sharapova would join the club, becoming the latest to do so, only a couple of years later. She finished second behind Victoria Azarenka in 2012 but followed it up with a title run in 2013. Ironically, she beat Wozniacki to win the Indian Wells 2013 women’s singles title.

Sabalenka could emulate these iconic names and join their elite club if she goes one step beyond her result from 2023.

Aryna Sabalenka to face American challenge as first hurdle in push for Indian Wells 2024 title

Sabalenka’s Indian Wells 2024 journey will get underway on Saturday, March 9, not before 6:00 local time (9:00 pm ET). She takes on local talent Peyton Stearns, who beat Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the first round. The World No.2, meanwhile, received a bye into the second round courtesy of her high seeding.

The Sportsrush predicts Aryna Sabalenka to win in straight sets. Desperate to shake off her shock Dubai Tennis Championships loss, the Belarusian will hit the ground running and with vengeance. She is one of the most powerful players on the WTA Tour and Stearns’ inexperience will be no match for her. She will have her eyes on the trophy.

The winner will face either Dayana Yastremska or Emma Raducanu in the next round. The conditions are expected to be largely sunny but with a few clouds and temperatures will be around 23°C as per the Weather Channel.