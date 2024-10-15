Aryna Sabalenka’s Comparisons With Serena Williams Set to Grow After Bagging Deal With Same Watch Sponsor

Aryna Sabalenka has been unstoppable this season, consistently raising her game on the biggest stages. Winning two Grand Slams, along with other trophies this calendar year, has earned her widespread praise within the tennis community. Her impressive performances have even attracted a top sponsor, which is also associated with Serena Williams.

After making headlines with her Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Chronograph “Rainbow” watch at the 2024 US Open final, the three-time Grand Slam champion has now secured sponsorship from the luxury watch brand itself.

Sabalenka visited Switzerland as part of her welcome to the Audemars Piguet family. From the looks of it, the Belarusian player had a great time taking the tour of the AP’s headquarters. She also shared a video compilation of her visit.

Expressing her delight in joining hands with the watch brand, Sabalenka wrote on Instagram, “So excited and honored to join the @audemarspiguet family. Thank you for showing me around your beautiful grounds in Switzerland.”

It was surprising that even after being a big name in women’s tennis, Sabalenka had no watch sponsor. But with Audemars Piguet now on board, it’s clear she secured one of the best. The brand has a history of being associated with the greatest women’s player of all time.

Serena’s association with Audemars Piguet

Serena’s partnership with the luxury brand has been continuing for a decade now after beginning her journey as their ambassador in 2014. Having secured every possible AP model, Serena has also created some of her own collections in collaboration with them. After Serena, Sabalenka is the biggest tennis name to be associated with AP, making it a matter of pride for her.

This has given the tennis world another opportunity to compare the Belarusian to the American legend. Numerous experts have previously drawn similarities between the two players due to their style of play, with John McEnroe calling them the “biggest hitters” he has seen.

“Those are two of the biggest hitters that ever played in the women’s game. I think Sabalenka has really improved her movement, but I don’t think, both at their best, that she is as athletic as Serena. But she is getting closer,” the seven-time Grand Slam champion told Eurosport.

McEnroe is not wrong here. When it comes to athleticism, few can match the level shown by Serena in her prime years. While Sabalenka shows flashes of similarity to the American legend, she still has a long way to go before those comparisons can be made regularly.