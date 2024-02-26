Matteo Arnaldi vs Taylor Fritz Prediction and Live Streaming of Acapulco Open 2024 Round of 32 Match: American No.1 Aims to Cruise Past Italian Youngster

Jan 14, 2024; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Taylor Fritz of the United States hits a shot against Facundo Diaz Acosta of Argentina in the first round of the men s singles. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports

The Acapulco Open 2024 is one of the highly-anticipated ATP 500 tournaments that tennis enthusiasts have circled on their calendars. Taylor Fritz is among the numerous big names participating in the tournament. Considering his recent championship win at the 2024 Delray Beach Open, several pundits are even expecting the American to have a deep run in Mexico.

While winning the Acapulco Open will be on Fritz’s mind, he must put all his focus on the current task in hand – facing Matteo Arnaldi in the Round of 32. Matteo Arnaldi and Taylor Fritz will play the final match on the 1st day of the main draw in warm weather conditions. By the time the two right-handed players set foot on the court, the temperature is expected to fall to 24 Degrees Celsius. The SportsRush’s Matteo Arnaldi vs Taylor Fritz prediction is in favor of the American star to win in straight sets.

Where to watch Matteo Arnaldi vs Taylor Fritz live?

The Matteo Arnaldi vs Taylor Fritz 2024 Acapulco Open Round of 32 match will be telecasted on Tennis Channel for the US audience not before 10 PM ET. Fans of the racket sport can watch the bout on Tennis TV online.

What is the Matteo Arnaldi vs Taylor Fritz head to head?

Matteo Arnaldi and Taylor Fritz will be facing each other for the first time in their careers. However, it is worth noting that Arnaldi, who is currently ranked #42 in the world, has a 3-7 record against top 10 players.

How much money will the Acapulco Open 2024 winner take home?

The winner of the Acapulco Open 2024 will win a grand prize of $412,555 USD in prize money. While the runner up will receive $221,975 USD, the semi-finalists will be the recipients of $118,300 USD each.

What is the Taylor Fritz ranking?

According to the latest ATP rankings, Taylor Fritz is ranked No. 11 in the world in men’s singles. Fritz, who is currently the No. 1 ranked American men’s tennis player, was ranked as high as No. 5 exactly a year ago on 27th February 2023. If the 26-year-old manages to win the Acapulco Open 2024, he will rack up 500 points and enter the top 10 once again.