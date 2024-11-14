ATP Chief Reveals Discussion With Roger Federer Which Could Change the Men’s Game

Sep 3, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; Roger Federer watches Aryna Sabalenka of Russia playing Qinwen Zheng of China on day nine of the U.S. Open tennis tournament. Credit: Mike Frey-Imagn Images

The ATP has constantly been exploring opportunities to keep fans entertained as the “Big 3” is nearing its end. The shift back to an original best-of-five-set format in Masters 1000 finals is one such method that ATP chief, Andrea Gaudenzi, believes is worth pondering over.

A majority of the Masters 1000 finals were best-of-five-set matches before 2008. However, the ATP witnessed an increase in the number of withdrawals from tournaments scheduled immediately after. The lack of high-profile names in these events prompted the ATP to change this format. Since then, all matches in a Masters 1000 event have been best of three sets.

Sixteen years later, Gaudenzi is exploring an option to shift back to the original format. The Italian official also took Roger Federer’s invaluable suggestion regarding the same topic. Fans of the traditional format would be pleased to learn that the ATP could potentially utilize best-of-five-set matches soon.

“It’s a topic I’ve been talking to Roger Federer’s in this latest edition of Laver Cup. We both agree that the best matches of our sport have always been played in best of five sets, no one questions that statement. There is a possibility of the finals of the tournaments of the category Masters 1000 to be played again in five sets? The answer is yes, but it would have to be our decision,” Gaudenzi said in an interview.

In the recent past, the tennis community has been unanimously against the ATP scheduling hectic calendars. Additionally, many others have vocally expressed their dissatisfaction with the two-week-long Masters 1000 event schedule.

A BO5 match in the finals seems to be the perfect solution at the moment. This could help keep the players happy and restore the sport’s legacy.

Gaudenzi is also looking at making another massive alteration to the existing calendar/format, speaking about the potential addition of a Saudi Arabia-based Masters 1000.

Could Saudi Arabia host a Masters 1000? Gaudenzi gives his opinions

Saudi Arabia has displayed a keen interest in promoting tennis. Apart from the construction of tennis facilities and the creation of academies, they have also hosted several tournaments in the recent past.

The Six Kings Slam exhibition tournament and the WTA Finals were both hosted in Riyadh. As an additional incentive for the players, Saudi had a record prize pool for both events – $14.3 million and $15.25 million, respectively.

Over the past few years, there has been increased chatter about the region being awarded with a Masters 1000 event. Gaudenzi addressed this same narrative, boldly stating that Saudi could organize a Masters 1000 tournament but not before 2028.

“If it happens, it will not be before 2028 because there are infrastructure works that need time… The approach with the Saudis has been open, listening to their aspirations as they want to invest in tennis and help us. We want to build bridges, not barriers,” Gaudenzi said.

Even if a Masters 1000 tournament in Saudi Arabia isn’t added to the tennis calendar, it’s safe to assume that they would continue to attract big names to participate in exhibition events.