“Here to Stop Him”- After Failing To Stop Novak Djokovic From Year-End No.1 Rank, Carlos Alcaraz Sets Another Goal

Jul 16, 2023; London, United Kingdom; Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) and Novak Djokovic (SRB) at the net after the men s singles final on day 14 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Alcaraz promised to stop Novak Djokovic from dominating the ATP Tour in the 2024 season. The Serb recently declared his goal to have an all-conquering campaign next year. However, the Spaniard aimed to throw a spanner in the works. He had similarly focused on wresting the 2023 Year-End No.1 rank from Djokovic’s grasp but failed to do so.

Djokovic has set his eyes on the elusive Olympic gold and a clean sweep of the four Grand Slams for next year. He missed a Calendar Slam by one match in 2023, ironically to Alcaraz, who defeated him in the Wimbledon final. The 24-time Majors winner had a great season regardless, beating the 20-year-old to the Year-End No.1 rank. Their developing rivalry has hooked the tennis world.

Alcaraz vowed to play spoilsport again next season (via La Presse). He recounted Djokovic’s plans for a Golden Slam in 2024 before saying he is present to stop the World No.1 from extending his list of honours.

“Djokovic said he was ready to win the four Grand Slams and Olympic gold, but we are here to stop him.”

The World No.2 had a great run until the Wimbledon but faltered thereafter. Djokovic, meanwhile, bounced back stronger after his defeat in London. He won two ATP 1000 titles and the ATP Finals, while Alcaraz failed to add any trophies. The duo were engaged in a race for the top rank, but the Spaniard was always playing catch-up. On the other hand, the Serb dominated the field and seemed invincible. Alcaraz’s campaign to retain his Year-End No.1 rank bore no fruit this season, but he will hope his goal to block Djokovic next year has better results.

Carlos Alcaraz reflects upon his 2023 season and pledges to fight for a better 2024

Carlos Alcaraz touched upon his 2023 campaign. He was in great touch initially, winning six titles, including Wimbledon. However, he fell off in the latter half with inconsistent results and no trophies. He admitted it was not an ideal season but said he would learn from this.

“The first part of my season was spectacular, but after Wimbledon, I had a bit of a negative period. But I think it’s normal and I need to learn from these situations.”

He implored fans and critics to follow his campaign next year, saying it will be ‘full of good times’. He claimed he will push to have a 2024 season just as good, or even better, than 2023.

“Prepare their television, and follow in 2024, because it is going to be a year full of energy and good times. We are going to train and fight for that the year is at the same level or even better than this year.”

This is a step up from Alcaraz’s surprisingly modest previous plans for 2024. At the same time, he needs to avoid centring his goals completely around stopping Djokovic.