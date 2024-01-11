ATP Trolled by Fans for Digital Initiative on Alexander Zverev Break Point Season 2 Appearance After Players Council Seat Fiasco

Sep 4, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Alexander Zverev of Germany sits in his player’s chair after his match against Jannik Sinner of Italy (not pictured) on day eight of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The second season of the Netflix series ‘Break Point’ has been released. The series is already creating drama on social media. The fan are disappointed by the inclusion of Alexander Zverev, who is currently undergoing a court trial. And the ATP has made a blunder by trying to have a fan engagement initiative online based on his appearance on the show.

Advertisement

The tennis community targeted a particular post by the ATP account to make their feelings known. The official account of ATP posted on X that they were ready to answer any questions about that episode. This attempt, perhaps to promote the Netflix series rather than Zverev, went horribly wrong as the fans targeted the tweet and started tagging Alexander Zverev. The tweet was filled with queries about the German and his ongoing case which involves him being accused of domestic violence.

The tennis fans were clearly disappointed by Zverev’s presence in the series, ‘Break Point’. There is a complete episode of 46 minutes dedicated to the German where he talks about his comeback from injury. However, the alleged allegations against him are completely ignored throughout the series.

Advertisement

Many fans commented saying that Netflix and ATP should be ashamed to promote a man who has an ongoing court case. While others asked for an update about the ATP’s internal query regarding the case. Many tennis fans agreed that ATP and Netflix did not think it through and also failed in their attempt to try and protect the image of the young German star.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/atptour/status/1745121223351427361?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/mnczuba/status/1745223400975446120?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/rafolejan/status/1745156061089169763?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/kostekcanu/status/1745157420920549458?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LavanyaVocalNEW/status/1745168100121620989?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/vanistrator/status/1745159948370124934?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Charisse_Tweets/status/1745159801775002080?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/theWAGproject/status/1745137486966260067?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/melanie_lautrup/status/1745164520564146419?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/_basqueinthesun/status/1745152411617185904?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Igaclayblev/status/1745128092933243316?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/bblegend21/status/1745151894325010715?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Alexander Zverev is not a favorite clearly except on the ATP Tour

Alexander Zverev’s ex-girlfriend has accused the German of domestic violence during their time together. Olya Sharypova, Zverev’s former partner, has admitted in court that Zverev used to mentally and physically abuse her. In 2023, a German court fined Zverev €450,000 ($478,000) and ordered him to pay the victim. However, the German declined all the charges and admitted that he will fight his battle in court.

Now, with the case still not closed, Zverev is ‘innocent till found guilty’. However, his inclusion in the Netflix series is still bothering fans. The German is shone is a positive light and shown as a fighter who overcame a big injury. Despite all the controversies, Zverev is set to feature at the Australian Open 2024. The German is considered as one of the dark horses at the tournament and will enter the tournaments as number six seed.

This does not help Zverev, who is preparing for the Australian Open 2024. Recently, he won a seat at the ATP Players Council, which was decided by votes from fellow players mainly. The ATP seems to have ratified the decision, which has also got fans worried since he would have a say in decisions being made about the game.