Who is Sophia Thomalla, Alexander Zverev’s Girlfriend Featuring Heavily on Netflix’s Break Point?

Alexander Zverev has been constantly in the limelight. The German star is just as famous for his on-court brilliance as he is with his off-court controversies. Alexander Zverev is now dating a 34-year-old German model, Sophia Thomalla.

Thomalla is a German model and actor who has featured in television shows in their native country. Along with her career in television, Thomalla is famous on social media too. The German has more than 1.3 million followers on Instagram and could soon catch Zverev, who has 1.8 million followers. Thomalla posts contents about her traveling, modeling and day-to-day behind the scenes on her social media platforms.

Before dating Zverev, Thomalla was seen dating former Liverpool FC player, Lloris Karius. The German model was also married to Norwegian music star Andy LaPlegua, but now has been divorced. Zverev and Thomalla have been together since 2020 and often post pictures with each other. The German model is often seen cheering her partner during his tennis matches, from his box.

Alexander Zverev has been involved in an ongoing court battle against his ex-girlfriend Olya Sharypova. The German is fighting allegations of domestic violence on his girlfriend and the case has gone to a top court in Berlin. Zverev has denied all the allegations and has refused to pay any fine.

Throughout this, Thomalla has been by Zverev’s side and that has increased their bond. The German suffered a nasty injury during his French Open match against Nadal in 2022 and needed a surgery. According to Zverev, Thomalla stood by him during that tough time, and offered him emotional support.

“The injury changed me. She (Sophia) gave me a chance to realize there’s a lot more out there than tennis.”

The couple are going strong since 2020, however, fans are disappointed with their appearance in the second season of the Netflix show, ‘Break Point’.

Alexander Zverev and girlfriend Sophia Thomalla appear on ‘Break Point’

Alexander Zverev’s appearance on the popular Netflix show ‘Break Point’ has caused a lot of debate. Tennis fans are disappointed that the German is shown in a positive light even after his ongoing court case. A whole 46 minutes episode is dedicated to the German, shedding light on his comeback from an ankle injury. However, his court case and alleged domestic abuse allegations are not discussed at all.

Zverev’s girlfriend features in the episode too as they talk about their relationship. The couple have been together since around 2020 and are seen together a lot on court and off it too. However, the tennis fans were left disappointed by the show and vented their frustration on social media.

Although Zverev’s inclusion is filled with controversy, the court has named him ‘innocent until proven guilty’. The German is set to participate at the Australian Open and could be joined by his girlfriend, watching from the stands.