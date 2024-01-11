Alexander Zverev Accused of Bribing Netflix For ‘Whitewashing’ His Murky Past on Break Point Season 2

Sep 10, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Alexander Zverev of Germany reacts after missing a shot on break point against Novak Djokovic of Serbia (not pictured) on day twelve of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Break Point Season 2’s episode on Alexander Zverev continues to kick up a storm in the tennis fraternity. Now, many fans have accused him of paying Netflix to gloss over his domestic violence allegations and show him in positive light.

Certain media outlets and journalists, who had prior access to the second season of the docuseries, revealed that Zverev is the focus point of an entire episode. While the segment extensively chronicles his return from his nasty ankle injury at the 2022 French Open, it completely ignores the serious accusations levied against the German. Two separate ex-girlfriends have claimed abuse from his hands. The mother of his child, Brenda Patea, is one of them, and she has filed charges against him.

Fans on social media were not pleased with Netflix’s decision to give Zverev an episode of his own. They criticised the American conglomerate for attempting to ‘whitewash’ the World No.6’s shady history and make him a hero. Many believed that Zverev may have paid Netflix to do so.

Alexander Zverev continues to play and rise after being cleared by the ATP

The ATP cleared Alexander Zverev to continue playing on the Tour in January 2023. The association said an independent counsel did not find sufficient evidence against the two-time ATP Finals champion. Hence, he faced no penalties and carried on. However, a court case between him and Brenda Patea is still ongoing in Germany.

Zverev, after missing much of 2022’s later half, built his way back up the rankings in 2023. He reached the semifinals of the French Open and the quarterfinals of the US Open. He won two Tour titles to re-enter the top 10. The German managed to qualify for the 2023 ATP Finals, but went out in the round-robin stage.

He led Germany to the 2024 United Cup title, despite losing his fixture against Alex de Minaur in the final. He beat the likes of Hubert Hurkacz and Stefanos Tsitsipas. Now, he is set to face compatriot Dominik Koepfer in the first round of the 2024 Australian Open.

While Zverev will want to continue his momentum and go deep, a dark cloud will hang over him because of his domestic violence allegations. Netflix, meanwhile, is yet to address fans’ concerns.