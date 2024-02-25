ATX Open 2024: 5 Top Restaurants in Austin and Places to Visit During WTA 250 Tournament

The ATX Open 2024 WTA 250 tournament is all set to begin from Monday, February 26, 2024 at the Westwood Country Club. The city is known for its amazing tennis culture and tennis fans from across the United States are sure to flock in, in large numbers to watch matches in the tournament. The ATX Open 2024 Final will be played on Sunday,March 3, 2024. Here are the top 5 restaurants in Austin for the tennis fans to visit during the tournament –

Acre 41 is the nearest amongst Top 5 restaurants in Austin to the tennis action

The Acre 41 restaurant is known for its steak and vintage American food. The hotel is famous for steak grill and is well known as Austin’s best steakhouse. Not only do they serve great food but they also have a wide range of drinks for the customers.

The restaurant is only 3.9 miles away by road from the Westwood Country Club, where the ATX Open 2024 action will take place.

Address : 1901 San Antonio St The Otis Hotel Austin, Autograph Collection, Austin, TX.

Contact :+1 512-473-9020

Azul Rooftop is 2nd in the list of Top 5 restaurants in Austin

The rooftop restaurant is Austin is known for it’s incredible view. Situated in Austin Downtown, the hotel has a beautiful view on offer and often attracts tourists. Along with a great view, the restaurant also serves various wines with great food.

This restaurant is 5.3 miles away from the Westwood Country Club, again being very nearby by road.

Address : 310 E. 5th Street The Westin Austin Downtown, Austin, TX.

Contact :+1 512-792-5622

Truluck’s Ocean’s Finest Seafood & Crab is No.3 in the list of Top 5 restaurants in Austin

As the name suggests, this restaurant is famous for it’s wide range of seafood. The customers have hailed it as a heaven for seafood lovers. The prawn, octopus and also the squid is a speciality at this venue.

This restaurant too is 5.3 miles away from the arena.

Address : 300 Colorado St Suite 100, Austin, TX.

Contact : +1 512-482-900

Red Ash is a must-visit at No.4

Red Ash is a heaven for Italian food lovers. The famous Austin restaurant serves the best combination of pastas along with some mouth wine options. The pizzas and gluten free options are very famous among locals and tourists alike.

Red Ash is in the 5 miles radius too from the tennis action at the ATX Open 2024, making it another interesting dining option.

Address : 303 Colorado St Suite 200, Austin, TX.

Contact : +1 512-379-2906

Otopia Rooftop Lounge at The Otis Hotel Austin is at No.5

The Otopia Lounge is one of the best places to have a meal with a view in Austin. The restaurant serves a wide range of cuisines from all over the world. The hotel is famous for their authentic American food and a fancy bar. Along with wines, the restaurant serves a wide range of liquor too.

This restaurant is a mere 4 miles away from the Westwood Country Club.

Address : 1901 San Antonio St. Unit 1100, The Otis Hotel Austin, Autograph Collection, Austin

Contact : +1 737-243-9040

Along with a line of amazing restaurants, Austin is well-known for it’s tourist places. Here is a list of the top 5 places to visit in Austin, Texas.

1. Austin Boat Cruise

The sunset cruise in Austin is one of the best spots for tourists. The Austin skyline looks at it imperious best during the sunset while the tourists can roam around in boats. There are also tour guides available on site for the visitors.

2. Downtown Austin History Tour

The Downtown Austin History Tour has 1.5 hours of lessons about the United States and in particular, the history of the city of Austin.

3. Museum of Ice Cream

The Museum of Ice Cream is a fun day out for the whole family. The visitors can enjoy various flavors of ice cream and enjoy their day out.

4. San Antonio Day Trip

A day trip for 7 hours on the shores of the Austin city which thrill the tourists. A tour guide and beautiful scenic view is sure to capture the hearts of the travelling tourists.

5. History Walking Tour

A walking tour through the downtown and and the 4th street. The visitors can visit the historic monuments and dive deep into the history of this beautiful city.